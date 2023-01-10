Law Enforcement Blotter Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:01/09/23 07:02 CFS23-00197 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON01/09/23 07:26 CFS23-00198 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/09/23 07:48 CFS23-00199 MVA Referred to Partner Agency01/09/23 08:20 CFS23-00200 MVA Report Taken MPD S Washngton Ave MADISON01/09/23 09:40 CFS23-00201 Medical Chest Patient Not Transported EMS 223RD ST NUNDA01/09/23 10:06 CFS23-00202 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON01/09/23 10:57 CFS23-00203 Medical Seizure Patient Not Transported LCSO MADISON01/09/23 11:49 CFS23-00204 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON01/09/23 12:28 CFS23-00205 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/09/23 13:04 CFS23-00207 Medical Seizure Patient Transported MPD MADISON01/09/23 13:47 CFS23-00208 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO HWY 19 MADISON01/09/23 14:46 CFS23-00209 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD MADISON01/09/23 15:02 CFS23-00210 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON01/09/23 18:30 CFS23-00211 Animal Lost Information/Administrative NORTH LAKESIDE DR WENTWORTH01/09/23 18:57 CFS23-00212 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON01/09/23 19:03 CFS23-00213 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N BLANCHE AVE MADISON01/09/23 19:05 CFS23-00214 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON01/09/23 20:06 CFS23-00215 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON01/09/23 20:27 CFS23-00216 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 5TH AVE CHESTER01/09/23 20:50 CFS23-00217 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISONTotal Records: 20 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular LAIC buys land on city's west side MRHS welcomes first baby of the new year Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing Colton Economic Development Group Receives $15,000 Boost from Sioux Valley Energy Aaron Johnson urges county commissioners to recognize their authority in pipeline routing Bulldogs edge Dell Rapids 50-46 Indoor recreation facility to be developed for public use Bulldogs outscored 39-15 in second half against Tea City commissioners discuss creation of TIF district #4, table action Rep. Reisch column Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form