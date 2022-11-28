Unlock Madison

UNLOCK MADISON is located downtown at 115 S. Egan Ave. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Since opening on Sept. 1, 2021, Unlock Madison has emerged as a town favorite for birthday parties, corporate events and family fun with a selection of themed escape rooms as well as ax-throwing lanes.

In honor of the coming Christmas season, Unlock Madison unveiled a new, holiday-themed, escape room titled “Grounded.”