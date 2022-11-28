Since opening on Sept. 1, 2021, Unlock Madison has emerged as a town favorite for birthday parties, corporate events and family fun with a selection of themed escape rooms as well as ax-throwing lanes.
In honor of the coming Christmas season, Unlock Madison unveiled a new, holiday-themed, escape room titled “Grounded.”
Participants are tasked with locating the recipe and ingredients for Santa’s flight formula so that he and his reindeer can deliver presents around the world.
Like the other escape rooms, participants will have exactly one hour to solve the puzzle. According to owner Cory Eckert’s wife Teresa, “Grounded” debuted on Nov. 21.
Unlock Madison features two other rooms: “Escape the 80s,” where a time traveling team becomes trapped in the decade; and “Hacked,” where guests must disarm a bomb after an amateur hacker cracks the wrong computer.
Unlock Madison is open by appointment only Monday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bookings can be made online through the website.
All escape rooms are $28 per person, with ax-throwing being divided into 30-minute sections at $14 per person. They also offer birthday packages for $199, which include food and refreshments for up to six children age 8 to 14 with at least one accompanying adult.