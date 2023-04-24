9th street northwest.jpg

NORTHWEST 9TH STREET was closed earlier this winter to protect the road from further damage caused by traffic. Roads across the county saw damage coming from excessive amounts of snow and cold temperatures this winter.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

After a winter with near record-breaking snowfall, frequent school snow days and numerous no-travel advisories, local roads can’t escape the effects, even if no snow remains.

Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson reported that the county spent $382,695.66 to fend off winter snow. That includes about $95,000 in supplies like salt, sand and plow blades, as well as hourly wages and equipment costs for plowing and hauling snow. In his April quarterly report to the Lake County Commission, Nelson said that his employees had spent 2,475 hours dealing with snow.