NORTHWEST 9TH STREET was closed earlier this winter to protect the road from further damage caused by traffic. Roads across the county saw damage coming from excessive amounts of snow and cold temperatures this winter.
After a winter with near record-breaking snowfall, frequent school snow days and numerous no-travel advisories, local roads can’t escape the effects, even if no snow remains.
Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson reported that the county spent $382,695.66 to fend off winter snow. That includes about $95,000 in supplies like salt, sand and plow blades, as well as hourly wages and equipment costs for plowing and hauling snow. In his April quarterly report to the Lake County Commission, Nelson said that his employees had spent 2,475 hours dealing with snow.
“This winter, we’ve seen a lot of challenges in the Highway Department. It seemed like either the wind blew from the south and then blew from the north. You cleared it out and it would be blocked the next day,” Nelson said. “We spent a lot of time and effort out trying to keep the roads open throughout the whole winter. Closer to the end, it started getting more condensed because we didn’t have any more room to push. It seems the higher you push it, the more it drifts in.”
In addition, the Highway Department has used up all hours of overtime that had been budgeted for the whole year. This means that, if there is another large snow event, the county commission will either have to approve more overtime, or employees will not be able to work additional hours to clear the roads and dump snow.
“If we have another event, which I hope we don’t, there’s no overtime for the employees,” Nelson said.
The long winter has also had an effect on the equipment. During just one snow event, Nelson said, two trucks faced significant malfunctions, with one having a main computer go out while the other’s hydraulic pump failed.
Department employees are currently split into two teams, Nelson said. One team will focus on maintaining gravel roads, while the other is tackling asphalt roads.
“Our asphalt roads are really starting to show a lot of use, and everything that was decent is bad,” he said. “Every day you drive them, there’s something new popping up or breaking up or showing up.”
In June 2022, the Lake County Commission had a paved road survey completed to document the state of county roads, eventually receiving a final report in March.
The survey gave paved roads an average rating of 65 out of 100, meaning most roads were in “good” condition at the time the survey was conducted. But, that survey couldn’t take into account the harsh winter that followed, meaning county roads could be in worse shape than the final report stated, which several commissioners expressed concerns about.
The City of Madison has also taken actions this year to assist with snow removal, including opening up municipal parking lots so overnight parkers on Egan Avenue could pull their cars out of the way of snow plows.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth and Police Chief Justin Meyer said at a March City Commission meeting that the year’s harsh winter was a reason the department decided to implement an overnight parking restriction on Egan Avenue.
While Meyer said the restriction will also help the street sweepers in the summer, having no vehicles on the road overnight will help the city plows remove snow more efficiently and make the road safer for pedestrians and drivers.
“Where we started with this is everyone knows it’s been a very long winter for residents, for city and staff…and for downtown property owners,” Berreth said.
School districts have been affected as well. The Oldham-Ramona School District announced in March that it would adjust bus routes to protect gravel roads and the school buses. Madison school buses also had to modify their routes after a portion of N.W. 9th Street was closed.
Local community members have also noted the effects of the long winter on roads. During an April 11 town hall meeting to discuss roads, several county residents reported that gravel roads had fared worse than usual this year, leaving certain roads with deep ruts that were hard on vehicles and challenging to navigate.