ERIC HORTNESS, executive director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, served as one of the community volunteers who spoke to students at Madison High School as part of the Junior Achievement of South Dakota ethics event. The event took place Wednesday morning and saw students engage in ethical dilemmas across a number of subjects. Other community volunteers included Mayor Roy Lindsay, Madison Police Officer Mathew Wollmann and former Madison Daily Leader owner/publisher Jon Hunter.
Teaching students the intricacies of ethical dilemmas can be a daunting challenge, yet for Junior Achievement of South Dakota, it’s simply another day of work.
Founded in 1968, the JA program is designed to inspire and prepare students for success in a global economy by walking them through various ethical questions with assistance of local figures.
On Wednesday, Junior Achievement headed to Madison High School, recruiting Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eric Hortness, Mayor Roy Lindsay, Madison Police Officer Mathew Wollmann and former Madison Daily Leader owner and publisher Jon Hunter to speak with students on issues related to social media, business and everyday life.
In a recent press release, Kayla Eitreim, president of Junior Achievement of South Dakota, said:
“The conversations that happen during the JA Excellence through Ethics program help students learn that ethics-related situations come up for everyone, both at work and in life. Junior Achievement’s goal for this experience is to encourage students to think critically when faced with ethical situations and consider how their decisions may affect their future.”
During their time at MHS, the questions discussed included ethical dilemmas like “what would you do if you saw another student cheating on a test?” and “is it ethical to post a picture of someone online without their knowledge?” among others.
Along with thought experiments like these, community volunteers are encouraged to share their personal and professional stories relating to ethical decisions made in their own lives.
Their press release said, “Through these discussions, students will learn how ethical and unethical choices affect everyone in a community.”
As of now, Junior Achievement is partnering with more than 500 business and community members, bringing their message to nearly 9,000 students across 30 communities.
“We sincerely appreciate the partnership we have with the participating school districts and community volunteers to help prepare students to become tomorrow’s leaders,” Eitreim said in the press release.