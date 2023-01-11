Eric Hortness

ERIC HORTNESS, executive director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, served as one of the community volunteers who spoke to students at Madison High School as part of the Junior Achievement of South Dakota ethics event. The event took place Wednesday morning and saw students engage in ethical dilemmas across a number of subjects. Other community volunteers included Mayor Roy Lindsay, Madison Police Officer Mathew Wollmann and former Madison Daily Leader owner/publisher Jon Hunter.

 Submitted photo

Teaching students the intricacies of ethical dilemmas can be a daunting challenge, yet for Junior Achievement of South Dakota, it’s simply another day of work.

Founded in 1968, the JA program is designed to inspire and prepare students for success in a global economy by walking them through various ethical questions with assistance of local figures.