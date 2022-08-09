The P.E.O. was founded in Iowa in 1869 as the Philanthropic Educational Organization with the goal of promoting educational opportunities for women. The organization then spread into South Dakota and into Madison. Today, Madison has three P.E.O. chapters in town.
One of those chapters is Chapter CP. While the national organization gives out plenty of scholarships, Chapter CP wanted to establish a scholarship program for local girls.
According to Marli Wiese, a member of the scholarship committee, they started out by giving away one $500 scholarship. This spring, Chapter CP gave away four $1,000 scholarships.
The money is raised through various fund-raisers put on by the chapter, including a bake sale, a cookie walk, and a style show with a silent auction. This year’s style show will be held in October.
In order to apply, high school seniors fill out an application that is usually provided to schools in March and is due in May. In order to be eligible, applicants must be senior girls living in Lake County and have at least a 3.0 grade point average.
Girls must also list participation in school and community activities, as well as their own personal goals, interests, and why they Are choosing their future school and degree.
While academics are considered, scholarships are not simply given to those with the highest grade point average.
“They were chosen based on the strength of their applications and their reasons for applying,” said Wiese, who has been involved with P.E.O. since 1993.
The recipients who were announced in May were Oldham-Ramona’s Alivia Spilde, Rutland’s Emma Eppe, Madison Central’s Alexandra Gutierrez and Madison Central’s Aspen Denne.
Spilde is planning on attending Dakota State University for a mathematics teaching degree. Eppe is going to attend South Dakota State University for a pre-veterinary pathway. Gutierrez will attend Southeast Technical College for nursing. Denne is planning on attending Southeast Technical College for diagnostic vascular sonography.
Besides scholarships, the larger P.E.O. also gives out grants and low-interest loans with a liberal payback period.
For Wiese, though, she is simply trying to support women who want to further their education. As a college graduate herself, and a mother of daughters who went into higher education, she knows how expensive college has gotten and the unique difficulties women face in college.
“As women, our lives take different turns. There’s young widows that may need to go back to school,” Wiese said. “We want to be a help for women getting an education.”
Chapter CP’s next fund-raising event will be on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The event will be feature a style show with a silent auction.