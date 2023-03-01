Family Fun Night Photo

TAYLOR BLOOM holds up his daughter, Lennon, age 2, as she plays a carnival game at the Madison Community Center's Family Fun Night on Tuesday. The event featured games, balloons, inflatables and popcorn.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Laughing children played carnival games, scrambled up and down inflatables and indulged in popcorn at the Madison Community Center’s Family Fun Night on Tuesday.

Blue and white streamers as well as starfish adorned the walls and ceiling of the Community Center, showing off the fourth annual Family Fun Night’s aquatic theme. The inside of the gym also featured a photo booth, balloons and a bicycle track hosted by Berry Fast Bicycles. In addition, families were able to enter a raffle, and prizes were drawn on Wednesday.