TAYLOR BLOOM holds up his daughter, Lennon, age 2, as she plays a carnival game at the Madison Community Center's Family Fun Night on Tuesday. The event featured games, balloons, inflatables and popcorn.
Laughing children played carnival games, scrambled up and down inflatables and indulged in popcorn at the Madison Community Center’s Family Fun Night on Tuesday.
Blue and white streamers as well as starfish adorned the walls and ceiling of the Community Center, showing off the fourth annual Family Fun Night’s aquatic theme. The inside of the gym also featured a photo booth, balloons and a bicycle track hosted by Berry Fast Bicycles. In addition, families were able to enter a raffle, and prizes were drawn on Wednesday.
Kaylee Winrow and April Lund, two Community Center employees who helped plan the event, estimated that between 400 and 500 people attended. For the past three years, the event has been held in the winter to give children a time to run wild, free of the cold, Lund said.
“People are getting frustrated [with the weather],” Lund said. “It’s a way to burn off some energy, and it’s great for parents, too.”
The goal, Lund said, was for kids to be exhausted, sweating and smiling by the time they left.
It’s free to the public to help families get out of the house and for members and non-members alike to enjoy the Community Center’s facilities, Winrow said. It also gave Community Center employees and volunteers a chance to meet parents and learn more about the families.
“It gives a chance for community members who aren’t members to come in and view the facility and see what we have to offer,” Winrow said.
This was the first year where Berry Fast Bicycles participated. Lund said she contacted the owner last minute, but she’s glad she did; the bike track was a “huge hit,” she said.
“His addition to Family Fun Night was amazing,” Lund said. “[The kids] kept him busy all night long.”
Aubree Gehrels attended the event with her husband and two children, Malcolm and MJ. Gehrels said she’s never attended a Community Center Family Fun Night before, but she saw a flier hanging in the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership building where she works. She thought it would be a good way to burn some of her children’s energy, especially since the snowstorm last week kept many families cooped up in their homes.
“It’s been fun, and it seems like everyone else is enjoying it, too,” Gehrels said. “[There’s] a lot of running around, chasing after them.”
Gehrels said she plans to take her family to more events like this as they pop up, and she said she would enjoy seeing more wintertime events.
“It’s nice they did this,” Gehrels said. “It’s something to do in the community. I feel like the Community Center is really the only option for it [in winter].”
Gracelynn Olfert, 4, said she would enjoy coming to an event like Family Fun Night again. She said her favorite part was playing games with friends.
Family Fun Night was originally scheduled for Feb. 16, but a conflict with another event led to it being rescheduled. It was postponed again from Feb. 21 to the final Feb. 28 date due to the blizzard that ripped through the region last week.
The Community Center has three upcoming events on its calendar. A Spring Fever Dance for third- through eighth-grade students will take place on March 24 at 6 p.m. It will feature games in one gym, a dance in another and time in the pool. The $10 entry fee will pay for pizza, soda and chips.
There will be an Easter egg hunt on April 8 that’s free to enter and open to all ages. The final scheduled event is the 2023 MadMan Triathlon, which will take place on June 3 at Lake Herman State Park.