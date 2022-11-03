South Dakota’s general election is only a few days away, and along with the gubernatorial race, the legalization of recreational marijuana stands out as one of the most hot-button issues.
Recently, the South Dakota Police Chiefs’ Association (SDPCA), an affiliate of the South Dakota Municipal League, issued a statement advising voters to turn down Initiated Measure 27.
According to the SD Ballot Pamphlet, IM 27 would legalize the possession, use, and distribution of up to one ounce of marijuana for people older than 21. The measure also contains language for the legalization of individual production of marijuana plants in counties or cities where no licensed retail marijuana store is available or where they are allowed by county or city ordinances.
SDPCA’s statement revolves around assessing the societal benefits of changing SD’s stance on recreational marijuana. It reads, “we asked ourselves how the legalization of marijuana would make our kids healthier, our society more accountable, and our streets safer. Based on those simple questions, it is our belief that legalizing recreational marijuana would not make South Dakota a better, safer place.”
Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer shares this opinion, citing the rising rates of THC (the psychoactive chemical in marijuana) to up to 99% within modern supplies and the lack of research on the effects of long-term use. “Marijuana today is much more potent than that of the 1970s, and we’re witnessing reactions that have never been seen before,” he noted.
Meyer explained that these reactions can include heightened paranoia, anxiety and panic, erratic mood swings, and even hallucinations. The SDPCA’s statement also points to a 2017 study from the National Academy of Medicine that states marijuana use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and other psychoses.
Another primary concern for Chief Meyer and the rest of the SDPCA is the potential for increased medical and mental health problems among SD citizens should marijuana become legal. Marijuana use within the youth is also a concern as high-potency marijuana has been linked to poisonings in young children.
Their statement mentions a 2018 report from Colorado that says for every dollar of taxes collected from marijuana sales in their state, it costs the taxpayers $4.50 in impact costs to facilitate the increased hospital visits and mental health calls.
Additionally, the SDPCA statement warns of higher levels of inebriated drivers as users are tempted to take to the road while under the influence. According to a provided survey from the University of Michigan School of Medicine, 56% of the total 790 patients surveyed reported driving within two hours of using marijuana.
“I think legalizing marijuana will compound what we’re currently dealing with and will put more impaired drivers on the road,” Meyer added.
Chief Meyer also voiced his worry that SD could face similar ramifications as Oregon and other legal states that have eased back their drug policies, especially when it comes to harder drugs like cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. “I don’t want to see us fall down the same path,” he said.
For these reasons, the SDPCA is asking people to stand beside them and vote no on IM 27. Of note, recreational marijuana was previously approved via Amendment A by a majority of citizens in the 2020 election but was overturned by the South Dakota Supreme Court after the language was deemed unconstitutional for violating the single subject clause requirement.