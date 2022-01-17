The Lake County Commission will receive quarterly reports from the Lake Area Improvement Corporation and several county departments as part of a regular meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will receive quarterly reports from Brooke Rollag, LAIC executive director; Jennifer Hayford, 4-H adviser; Maria Haider, community health nurse: Kody Keefer, emergency management director; and Nels Nelson, county highway superintendent.
At 9:30, a public hearing will be held on an application for an alcoholic beverage license from 605 Meats, LLC.
At 10 a.m., the commission will hold the first reading of an ordinance to amend the official zoning map of Lake County. Mandi Anderson, zoning officer, will ask the commission to consider two conditiona-use permits from Dougan and Shoenrock for businesses in Chester Township and one from Dan Stapleton for an oversized garage.
She will also ask for approval for four plats.
In other business, the commission will approve a resolution supporting legislation to move 911 dispatchers to Class B within the South Dakota Retirement System, approve a software license agreement and SAAS agreement with Tyler Technologies, hear from Sheriff Tim Walburg about an office renovation project, and consider abatements presented by Treasurer Deb Walburg.
No discussion items are listed on the agenda. The commission will go into executive session to consider legal and personnel issues.