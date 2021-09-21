Lake County residents who review their tax bills closely will notice the county levy for 2022 decreased slightly.
On Tuesday morning, Lake County commissioners passed a resolution with a tax levy of $4,360,772 for general county purposes and an additional $169,133 for the building fund. This translates into $2.547 per $1,000, of which 2.452 is for the general fund and 0.095 is for the building fund.
Last year, when the county commission adopted the budget for fiscal year 2021, the resolution set the tax levy at 2.581, of which 2.472 was for the general fund and .109 was for county buildings.
The 2022 annual budget resolution was passed after commissioners formally adopted changes made at the Sept. 7 meeting. Before taking the resolution to a vote, Commissioner Dennis Slaughter checked to see whether Auditor Paula Barrick was comfortable with the budget. He indicated a willingness to make additional changes.
“We should be fine for this year,” Barrick said.
The resolution adopting the annual budget is the final step in a process begun in July when commissioners held a marathon meeting to receive budget requests. The final budget, including revenue from other sources, stands at $11,628,172.
Commissioners did approve applying $2,116,031 from cash reserves. Of this, $1 million was from CARES Act funding received for expenses for which the county had already appropriated funds. An additional $659,170 was unassigned from a road and bridge projects fund to be used for the planned overlay project.
In other business, the commission:
— Received a request during public comments for a resolution to prevent mask mandates from being enforced in Lake County.
— Acknowledged receiving raffle notices for the Joker’s Run fund-raiser for the Veterans’ Honor Park and from the Chester Area FFA, which will be raising funds to cover costs related to farrowing a sow, processing the piglets and raising hens.
— Recognized Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer for completing advanced emergency management certification.
— Approved two temporary on-sale licenses for Cam Shafer d.b.a. Sporty’s Bar and Grill to serve alcoholic beverages at two weddings at Camp Lakodia in coming weeks.
— Accepted a quote from Lake County International for a 2022 Gehl R165 Skidloader. Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare reported the machine will be available in October, which is earlier than expected.
— Received a report from Treasurer Deb Walburg regarding a tax deed which the county has on three lots in the southwest corner of Nunda. Lots 10, 11 and 12 will be sold at auction on Oct. 19.
— Approved an application for occupancy for underground construction on county roads right-of-way from Mark Jorgenson. County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson reported he requested an agreement from the neighboring property owner before asking for approval.
— Approved a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) agreement with the state Department of Transportation for preliminary engineering on structure number 40-200-185, which is a bridge between Round Lake and Brant Lake.
— Approved seven plats: Tract 2 of Thompson Addition (Section 1) in Clarno Township; Tract 1 of Gracevale Addition in Orland Township; Tract 1 of Thompson Addition (Section 7) in Orland Township; Tracts 1, 2 and 3 of Thompson Addition (Section 2) in Clarno Township; Lot 1 of Fischer’s Addition in Concord Township; Tract 1 of Leighton’s Addition in Herman Township; and Tract 1 of Goeman’s Addition in Lakeview Township.
— Learned Lake County received the Gold Level Award at the 2021 Safety and Loss Control Recognition Awards luncheon held at the South Dakota County Convention hosted by the state Department of Revenue. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, reported the county has received this award six times.