The Madison Bulldogs stifled McCook Central/Montrose in the second half of a boys basketball game on Tuesday. The Bulldogs held MCM to 10 second-half points. That strong defensive effort helped the Bulldogs pick up the 62-40 victory at home.
Aiden Jensen recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The senior post player scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Andrew Comes scored nine points for the Bulldogs. Thomas Mechels chipped in with six points.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 9-6 overall. Madison will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Hartford to take on West Central.
PREP WRESTLING
The Madison Bulldogs grappled with the Howard Tigers in Howard on Tuesday and came away with a 63-18 victory against the Tigers.
“We wrestled with a lot of heart and focus,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “I was proud of the way these young men competed. Howard is a little low in numbers this year, but they are always tough in individual matches. I was happy with the way we battled.”
Madison’s Blake Johnson defeated Jaxsen Jaynes by pinfall in the 138-pound division. In the 152-pound division, Howard’s Calvin Halverson defeated Sutton Bern by pinfall.
Madison’s Adam Willis defeated Gabriel Martian by pinfall in the 182-pound division. In the 195-pound division, Madison’s Alex Swedlund defeated Thomas Halverson by pinfall.
Madison’s Ashten Dorhout won by pinfall against Brycen Podhradsky in the 220-pound division. Howard’s Griffin Clubb won by pinfall against Tayt Gran in the 285-pound division. Madison’s Caleb Hodges defeated Tate Miller by decision (7-1) in the 132-pound division.
The Bulldogs will be back on the mats on Thursday when they host Sioux Falls O’Gorman under the lights for Madison Square Garden Night. It will be the final regular-season match for the Bulldogs.
Howard won’t be back in action until Feb. 18 for the postseason action in Salem.