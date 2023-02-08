Madison BB

MADISON'S Elijah Sims attempts a layup on Tuesday against McCook Central/Montrose. 

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs stifled McCook Central/Montrose in the second half of a boys basketball game on Tuesday. The Bulldogs held MCM to 10 second-half points. That strong defensive effort helped the Bulldogs pick up the 62-40 victory at home.

Aiden Jensen recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The senior post player scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.