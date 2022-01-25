Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/24/22 01:52 CFS22-00444 Intoxicated Arrest MPD N UNION AVE

01/24/22 07:09 CFS22-00446 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/24/22 10:34 CFS22-00447 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/24/22 11:16 CFS22-00448 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

01/24/22 13:18 CFS22-00449 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

01/24/22 15:06 CFS22-00450 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S EGAN AVE MADISON

01/24/22 15:35 CFS22-00451 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 225TH ST RAMONA

01/24/22 18:49 CFS22-00452 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON

01/24/22 23:49 CFS22-00454 Suspicious Smell/Odor MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

Total Records: 9