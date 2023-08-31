The deadline is Sept. 5 to register to vote in an upcoming special election on a property tax increase.
The election will take place on Sept. 19; absentee voting began Aug. 4.
Earlier this summer, the Lake County Commission unanimously voted to pass a $2.8 million opt-out, which is a type of property tax increase. According to information provided by Auditor Paula Barrick at the County Commission’s Aug. 1 meeting, the county tax portion for residents would increase about $1.29 per every $1,000 of taxable property value for 2024.
The opt-out would last for five years, if it passes in the upcoming election.
After the County Commission passed the opt-out, Lake County residents collected signatures on petitions to bring it to a popular vote.
Previous estimates had the increase at about $1.47 per $1,000 of property value, but that was based on total property value in the county from 2022.
The 2023 property valuations, which are used for taxes payable in 2024, have not been finalized completely, but the $1.29 rate is closer to what county residents would end up paying in 2024.
Although $1.29 per $1,000 is the estimated rate for 2024, that would not be the tax rate used across all five years of the opt-out, if it passes.
With an opt-out, the County Commission does not set a tax rate directly. Instead, the $2.8 million is the total amount that Lake County would receive each year from all taxpayers. The tax rate is set based on how high it needs to be to raise the $2.8 million from all taxable properties in the county. Since properties are reassessed every year, the tax rate would not remain the same for each year the opt-out could last.
This opt-out also only applies to the county portion of residents’ tax bills. It is not related to the school or municipal portions of property tax bills.
Voting Information
To register to vote by the Sept. 5 deadline, citizens can go to the Lake County Auditor’s Office, which is located in the Lake County Courthouse in Madison. People can also register to vote in driver’s license stations, city finance offices, government public assistance agencies and military recruitment offices.
People can also download a voter registration form from the South Dakota Secretary of State's website and mail it to the Lake County Auditor’s Office.
To vote in this election, individuals need to be U.S. citizens, primarily reside in Lake County, be at least 18 years old on or before the election, not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction and not be judged mentally incompetent in a court of law.
To register, individuals need to provide their driver’s license, non-license identification or Social Security number.
Those who wish to vote early or absentee can go to or contact the Lake County Auditor’s Office. Staff will have the interested individual fill out a form. After the form is approved, the individual can fill out an early ballot at the Lake County Courthouse or get the ballot sent to them via mail.
Mailed absentee ballots must be received by the Lake County Auditor’s Office by 7 p.m. on Sept. 19, the day of the election. It is recommended that absentee ballots are applied for and filled out as soon as possible in case of any postal mishaps or other issues.
To vote, including for absentee and early ballots, citizens must provide photo ID, including a driver’s license, non-driver ID, U.S. government ID like a passport, U.S. Armed Forces ID, student ID for a South Dakota school or tribal photo ID.
More information on voting can be found at the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.
Lake County will have five polling places, which can also be accessed on the auditor’s website: Chester Fire Hall in Chester, Wentworth Fire Hall in Wentworth, Nunda Fire Hall in Nunda, Ramona Parish Hall in Ramona and Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison.