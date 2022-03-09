Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/08/22 06:33 CFS22-01255 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS NE 3RD ST MADISON

03/08/22 07:59 CFS22-01256 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/08/22 08:49 CFS22-01257 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

03/08/22 09:15 CFS22-01258 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/08/22 09:51 CFS22-01261 Disturbance Arrest LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON

03/08/22 13:01 CFS22-01263 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

03/08/22 14:30 CFS22-01264 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON

03/08/22 14:48 CFS22-01266 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST

03/08/22 15:45 CFS22-01268 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone

03/08/22 16:59 CFS22-01269 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

03/08/22 17:27 CFS22-01270 Disturbance Arrest MPD W CENTER ST

03/08/22 18:21 CFS22-01271 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

03/08/22 18:53 CFS22-01272 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST

03/08/22 19:10 CFS22-01273 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 463RD AVE WENTWORTH

Total Records: 14