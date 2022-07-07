Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

07/06/22 00:22 CFS22-04164 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

07/06/22 00:25 CFS22-04165 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

07/06/22 00:59 CFS22-04166 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

07/06/22 08:02 CFS22-04167 Theft Report Taken WENTWORTH

07/06/22 08:48 CFS22-04168 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HIGHWAY 81 NUNDA

07/06/22 09:29 CFS22-04169 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

07/06/22 11:19 CFS22-04172 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH

07/06/22 11:42 CFS22-04173 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON

07/06/22 12:18 CFS22-04174 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2nd St MADISON

07/06/22 12:28 CFS22-04175 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237TH ST MADISON

07/06/22 14:16 CFS22-04176 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO BEST POINT DR MADISON

07/06/22 14:55 CFS22-04177 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

07/06/22 15:30 CFS22-04178 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

07/06/22 15:48 CFS22-04179 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

07/06/22 16:40 CFS22-04180 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE

07/06/22 18:31 CFS22-04181 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

07/06/22 18:38 CFS22-04182 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

07/06/22 18:55 CFS22-04183 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON

07/06/22 20:48 CFS22-04184 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S CHICAGO AVE MADISON

07/06/22 21:02 CFS22-04185 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

07/06/22 21:31 CFS22-04186 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 81 MADISON

Total Records: 21