The Madison Bulldogs continued their hot start to the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory on the road against Canton. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 7-0 overall.
“Offensively we were aggressive,” Madison head coach Jill Kratovil said. “I’m very happy with the start to the season and how the girls are working together.”
A Lydia Nelson kill in the first match gave the Bulldogs a slim 16-14 lead. Audrey Nelson hammered one down for the Bulldogs to put Madison up 22-18. Callie McDermott recorded a game-winning ace to take the first set 25-18.
Audrey Nelson recorded a kill to put the Bulldogs up 7-3 in the second set. She recorded another kill to push Madison’s lead to 11-4. Madison took the second set 25-16.
Audrey Nelson recorded four kills in the set for the Bulldogs. Amanda Vacanti recorded two kills in the set.
Canton scored the first three points of the third set. Madison responded and tied the match at 5-5 after a McDermott ace.
A kill from Lydia Nelson put the Bulldogs up 8-7. A kill from Vacanti tied the set at 10-10. Audrey Nelson recorded a kill to put Madison in front 13-12.
With the game tied at 20, the Bulldogs scored five straight points to pick up the 25-20 set victory and complete the sweep.
Vacanti finished the match with 10 kills and 12 digs. Kratovil lauded Vacanti’s effort on serve receive.
“Canton is a scrappy team, and we did a nice job mixing up our shots and finding a way to score,” Kratovil said. “Amanda Vacanti did a great job on serve receive for us, allowing us to be in system most of the night.”
Audrey Nelson recorded 19 kills and 12 digs for the Bulldogs. Karley Theede recorded 28 assists and two aces.
The Bulldogs will look to improve to 8-0 on Thursday when they host West Central. The Trojans are currently 1-2 overall.