Vacanti

MADISON'S Amanda Vacanti passes the ball on serve receive against Canton on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs continued their hot start to the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory on the road against Canton. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 7-0 overall.

“Offensively we were aggressive,” Madison head coach Jill Kratovil said. “I’m very happy with the start to the season and how the girls are working together.”