Mueller rodeo queen

CALLIE MUELLER is shown in her Miss Days of ’76 attire. 

 Submitted photo

On July 25, Callie Mueller was crowned Miss Days of ’76 Rodeo Queen. Her role as Rodeo Queen is not dissimilar to her role as a student teacher in the classroom.

“I have found that educators and rodeo queens have so much in common,” said the Dakota State University student. “We have to be extremely adaptable, think quickly and efficiently while staying calm under pressure, and be positive role models. We must be able to speak in front of groups of people, have leadership qualities, be willing to serve communities and, most importantly, be an educator.”