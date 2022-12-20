The Howard Hotel & Convention Center is beginning a new chapter in its contentious history. After failing to remain profitable for many years, owners Miner County and the Judy Shaw Foundation elected to put the property up for auction Tuesday morning.
“If someone wants to own this property, today’s the day,” said auctioneer and land broker Chuck Sutton.
The auction took place at the facility in Howard, with the property finally being sold to Jim Gray and Dr. Hilgard Goosen, the executives behind the Canadian-based addiction treatment company iRecover. The final bid landed at $500,000.
Sutton said the estimated 2022 value of the 30,000 sq. ft. property was $1,350,226. He added that the estimated taxes going forward for 2022/2023 were calculated at $24,428. An inspection/open house was held Dec. 4, with additional inspections by appointment being arranged by Sutton and Miner County Attorney Kristian Ellendorf.
iRecover has three treatment centers in Canada: two in Alberta and one in British Columbia. They have also operated two facilities in California. Gray noted that they had originally considered property in Montana, but that Howard had appeared as an ideal candidate after continued searching.
Gray is the company’s CEO and founded iRecover 16 years ago. He is also a recovering alcoholic celebrating over 30 years of sobriety. Goosen is both a partner in the business as well as its lead physician.
Their treatment centers offer medically assisted detox, cognitive behavior therapy and in-person treatment of 30 or 60 days. Gray stated that treatment would begin online with materials sent to patients’ homes for the first month. If further treatment is needed after that time, patients can consider traveling to Howard for in-person care.
The pair believes they can transform the facility into a location that is not only beneficial to those struggling with addiction, but to the surrounding community as well.
The facility itself features a hotel, meeting space, restaurant, fitness center and retail space among others. Some of its main highlights include 24 hotel rooms (15 double queens and 9 kings), a second floor gathering area with a fireplace, a glass enclosed stair tower and an elevator as well as a 3,500 sq. ft. conference center with a capacity of 300 people.
Additionally, the conference area comes with moveable walls that allow the space to be divided into 6 individual rooms furnished with several televisions and projectors. The facility also includes a kitchen with a walk-in cooler and freezer, a mechanical room with a computerized system for heating and cooling as well as a variety of other amenities.
According to an informational packet from the auction, the sale of the property includes any and all equipment and furnishings presently “in place,” making this virtually a “turn key” purchase.
Terms of the sale were a cash payment with a 15% non-refundable down payment on the day of the sale. The entire balance must be paid on or before February 3, 2023. The property will be handed over via a Quit Claim Deed and an Owner’s Title Insurance Policy, which will be paid in a 50-50 split between buyer and seller.
The title duties will be performed in Madison at Weber Abstract & Title, with a closing fee being paid entirely by the buyer. Along with this, iRecover is purchasing the property with any or all benefits and faults. They are also responsible for any future taxes, licenses, renovations or other expenses.
Overall, the facility is in quality condition but has a couple of issues that will need to be addressed later. The property has several boundary encroachments that may prove troublesome as well as subtle damages sustained by the May derecho.
The largest of these were to a set of solar panels on the roof which connect to the facility’s heating and cooling system. During a tour of the building before the auction, Sutton disclosed that this system had additional problems in maintaining temperature, but that Sioux Falls HVAC contractor Krier & Blain would be handling it sometime next week.
The Howard Hotel & Convention Center was first opened in 2011 under the name Maroney Commons. The facility closed over financial issues roughly a year later. An auction was held in 2014, yet a suitable buyer failed to reveal themselves.
That same year, it was sold to Sioux Falls Center of Life Church pastor Judy Shaw. Miner County became an additional owner in July of this year.