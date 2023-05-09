BROOKINGS — The South Dakota Board of Regents approved requests by South Dakota State University on Tuesday to add two new academic programs in elementary education and special education. The programs will seek approval from the state Department of Education before officially launching next fall. The accreditation process and approval from the state should be completed this summer.

The bachelor of science programs in elementary education and special education are designed to enable students from South Dakota and the region to develop skills and competencies required of effective elementary teachers and K-12 special education teachers.