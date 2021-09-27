There is a little bit of Madison at the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.
On a recent tour of the model railroad layout at the north end of the fairgrounds, visitors saw models of Skipper’s Pizza, the Pifer house on S. Union Avenue, Madison’s award-winning Dairy Queen and the Surf & Sirloin that stood on the north shore of Lake Madison.
It really isn’t surprising. Paul Deacon of Madison is president of the Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society (SVMES), creators of the huge HO scale model railroad empire. Trains and buildings 1/87th the size of the real thing are featured. There is even an old-fashioned three-ring circus with a Madison connection.
Deacon has built a portion of a scale model mine where visitors to the miniature railroad layout can not only view the mine building but also see what is going on underneath the ground.
Building and assembling the little railroad display — which also includes several Sioux Falls landmarks, including The Falls, an exact replica of Poet’s gasification plant and many businesses — took years to complete.
The SVMES has been in existence for more than 45 years, first with model railroad enthusiasts meeting in homes and then moving to the permanent location at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds. Deacon and other members of the club recently enlarged the model railroad display, doubling the size of the exhibit.
That occurred because this writer, another longtime resident of Madison, donated his model railroad layout, including the circus, to the SVMES when he and his wife moved to Sioux Falls a few years ago.
“We simply didn’t have enough room to accommodate Gale’s layout without adding on to our building,” said Deacon.
Club members provided the materials and labor to nearly double the size of the already large model train display. The club is a non-profit organization and depends on donations to keep the model railroad layout operating.
Open houses are held monthly and the attraction is free. The next open house will be Oct. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The biggest events for the club are the Sioux Empire Fair and the traditional Trains of Christmas, an event that features model train layouts in various sizes from throughout the Midwest, in addition to the SVMES layout. The event will be held at the SVMES clubhouse and the huge Expo Building at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds.
This will be the 20th anniversary of Trains at Christmas and will be held on Nov. 20-21. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The SVMES layout is also open for school groups, birthday parties, family reunions and other gatherings by contacting the SVMES.
“If you and your family would like to see our display, just give us a call. We are open almost anytime somebody wants to visit us,” said Deacon.
“We want to share our hobby with others. Model railroading offers so much. It satisfies our creative juices. lowers stress and is just plain fun.”