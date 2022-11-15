Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
11/14/22 01:59 CFS22-07370 Trespass Arrest MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
11/14/22 02:16 CFS22-07371 Alarm Completed/Settled by Phone INDUSTRY AVE MADISON
11/14/22 07:04 CFS22-07372 Fire Vehicle Reportable Signal 2 CFD SD HWY 19 CHESTER
11/14/22 08:10 CFS22-07373 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON
11/14/22 08:18 CFS22-07374 MVA Referred to Partner Agency I 29 SB
11/14/22 11:03 CFS22-07375 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/14/22 11:55 CFS22-07376 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
11/14/22 11:56 CFS22-07377 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
11/14/22 12:57 CFS22-07378 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
11/14/22 13:33 CFS22-07379 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON
11/14/22 13:40 CFS22-07380 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 233RD ST MADISON
11/14/22 14:17 CFS22-07381 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD
11/14/22 14:34 CFS22-07382 Theft Report Taken LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
11/14/22 16:05 CFS22-07383 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO BEST POINT DR MADISON
11/14/22 17:03 CFS22-07384 Theft Report Taken LCSO SOUTH SHORE DR CHESTER
11/14/22 17:27 CFS22-07385 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER
11/14/22 18:09 CFS22-07386 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 2ND ST MADISON
11/14/22 18:14 CFS22-07387 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34
11/14/22 19:15 CFS22-07388 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.022808, -97.14193
11/14/22 19:15 CFS22-07389 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.022797, -97.14190
11/14/22 19:18 CFS22-07390 Animal Other Gone On Arrival LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED
11/14/22 21:09 CFS22-07391 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
Total Records: 22
