NEW CHICAGO CUB addition Cody Bellinger steps up to the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday at Mesa, AZ's Sloan Park. In two plate appearances, the former Dodger and National League MVP went 2-2 with a walk and a two-run double.
While South Dakota residents dealt with the challenges of winter, players from MLB’s 30 teams flocked to the warmth of Arizona and Florida to participate in the sport’s Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues. Though many see these games as merely exhibition events, the fact of the matter is that Spring Training is a land of possibilities, one that offers fans a truly unique perspective.
Spring Training lasts from Feb. 25 until March 28, with the regular season beginning two days later. Teams are spread evenly between Arizona and Florida, and the two states combine for 23 Spring Training ballparks, each of which has a distinct personality and design, as well as team affiliation.
Not only is Spring Training a time for teams to knock off the rust of the offseason, it’s a crucial opportunity for young players to potentially stake their claim in the opening-day lineup, as well as a chance for veterans to adjust to new rules in the sport.
For fans, it’s an opportunity to see some of their favorite players up close while avoiding the hassle of regular-season prices. Spring Training also gives fans a peek behind the curtain at the development of their team as top prospects throughout the league are called up to test their skills. During these games, fans can get a first look at players who are only a short time from playing in the majors and may become eventual staples of their respective team.
Another exciting aspect of Spring Training is fielding initial impressions for recent additions through trades and signings. This was on display Friday during the Chicago Cubs matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Mesa, AZ’s Sloan Park.
The Cubs have been on a steady downward slope since their World Series victory in 2016 and are looking to improve on back to back losing seasons the last two years. To help them accomplish this, they enlisted former Dodger and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger and former Atlanta Brave and 2022 All-Star Dansby Swanson through free agency.
Though the Cubs ended up losing this game nine to seven, they likely would’ve pulled ahead were it not for the Dodger’s recent free-agent signee J.D. Martinez, who spent the last five seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Martinez scored five runs-batted-in (RBIs) during the game, including a three-run blast over the center field fence.
Despite the loss, Bellinger performed well, drawing a walk and executing a two-run double in his pair of plate appearances. Another highlight for the Cubs came in the form of rookie pitcher Hayden Wesneski. In 12 innings this Spring Training, Wesneski has recorded a 3.0 earned run average (ERA), as well as 17 strikeouts in that short time frame.
He may have given up four runs in his appearance on Friday, but the 25-year-old still struck out six Dodgers over 3.1 innings of work. If these numbers hold true at the big league level, Wesneski could become a valuable piece in the Cubs’ rotation.
A second noteworthy matchup occurred Friday via the San Diego Padres taking on the Seattle Mariners at their shared home of Peoria Sports Complex, which resides in a suburb of Phoenix. This game was particularly interesting because of its unusually large number of call-ups.
This was caused by star players from both teams like Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto and Manny Machado beingoff competing in the World Baseball Classic. However, one star was left behind, Fernando Tatis Jr.
Tatis has been the subject of immense controversy since he missed the entirety of the 2022 season with a combination of injuries and an 80-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs. The 24-year-old finished third in MVP voting in 2021, clubbing 42 homeruns in the process but will miss the first 20 games of this year finishing his suspension.
However, Spring Training is fair game, and when Tatis smacked a fastball off the Mariners’ Chris Flexen for a line-drive homerun in his first at bat of the game, the roar from the fans showed they’re not holding too much of a grudge.
Following a second appearance where he earned a walk, Tatis exited the game and was seen smiling and signing autographs for young fans through the fence near the team’s clubhouse. The screams of emphatic children were everywhere, and intimate encounters like these are yet another reason Spring Training is worthy of more interest from fans.
Despite their perception as more practice than competition, Spring Training games are far from poorly attended. On average, the MLB reports that each game receives a crowd roughly equaling the entire population of Madison. This level of attendance is a testament to baseball enthusiasts everywhere, who have kept the sport going since the MLB’s founding in 1876.
Spring Training lets people glance under the hoods of their chosen teams, and for many, this is a special occasion. Though the high stakes of the regular season may be more traditionally captivating, the magic of Spring Training should not go overlooked.