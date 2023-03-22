Cody Bellinger

NEW CHICAGO CUB addition Cody Bellinger steps up to the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday at Mesa, AZ's Sloan Park. In two plate appearances, the former Dodger and National League MVP went 2-2 with a walk and a two-run double.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

While South Dakota residents dealt with the challenges of winter, players from MLB’s 30 teams flocked to the warmth of Arizona and Florida to participate in the sport’s Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues. Though many see these games as merely exhibition events, the fact of the matter is that Spring Training is a land of possibilities, one that offers fans a truly unique perspective.

Spring Training lasts from Feb. 25 until March 28, with the regular season beginning two days later. Teams are spread evenly between Arizona and Florida, and the two states combine for 23 Spring Training ballparks, each of which has a distinct personality and design, as well as team affiliation.