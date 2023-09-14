DSU Coronation
Tyler Thomas and Blen Asgedom were crowned king and queen at Dakota State’s Monday, Sept. 11, coronation ceremony.
Tyler Thomas is a fourth-year student working on his master’s in Computer Science, specializing in Cyber Operations from Forest Lake, Minnesota. He participates in a variety of activities on campus, serving as the president of Student Senate, group leader for Computer Club, and is a former varsity esports athlete. Thomas represented the Student Senate.
Blen Asgedom is a second-year student majoring in Computer Science from Ethiopia. She is involved with the International Club, is a resident assistant, and works in the C-Store in the Trojan Center. Asgedom represented the International Club.
Homecoming court members represent various clubs and organizations on campus and are elected by the student body.
Members of the Homecoming Court also included: Santiago Colla, a senior Cyber Operations major from Argentina, representing the Newman Club; Cody Farland, a junior Cyber Operations major from New Underwood, S.D., representing Pi Beta Kappa; Casey Te Grotenhuis, a fourth-year Artificial Intelligence and Math Cryptography major from Sioux Center, Iowa, representing the Artificial Intelligence Club; Kalani Mangin, a senior Computer Science and Professional Accountancy major from Des Moines, Iowa, representing the CEO Club; Casey Olson, a sophomore Professional Accountancy major from Fergus Falls, representing the FBLA Club; and Alexandra Smith, a senior Artificial Intelligence and Math major from Sioux Falls, S.D., representing the Artificial Intelligence Club.
DSU’s homecoming activities will culminate with several activities on Saturday, Sept. 16, beginning with the Trojan Days parade at 10 a.m., and wrapping up with DSU football facing off against Valley City State at 4 p.m.
ORR Board member
receives honors
Lori Hyland, a member of the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board, received the Distinguished Service Award from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD).
The award honors school board members for reaching milestone years in their service on their local school board, according to a press release.
The completion of the 2022-23 school year marked Hyland’s sixth year serving on the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District School Board.
“Lori’s years of service on their local school board is an exemplary display of dedication to the students, staff members and community,” ASBSD Executive Director Dr. Douglas R. Wermedal said.
Highway 34
open house
The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house in the Depot Room of the Chamber of Commerce, located at 315 S. Egan Ave. in Madison, on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
SDDOT staff will discuss and hear public feedback on a resurfacing and intersection modification project at the intersection of Highway 34 and 457th Avenue near Madison, according to a press release.
The meeting will be informal and have one-on-one discussions. Staff from SDDOT and consultants will have displays, discuss proposed improvements and answer questions. Participants will also be able to present written comments, which will be accepted until Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. The comments can be submitted at the open house or directly to project contacts.
More information about the project is available on the SDDOT website at dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1932.
While the location is physically accessible to individuals with disabilities, those who need disability accommodations should submit a request to the department's Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Accommodations should be requested no later than two business days prior to the meeting.
For more information, contact Travis Dressen, SDDOT Mitchell Region Engineer, at 605-995-3300 or by email at Travis.Dressen@state.sd.us or Matthew Brua, HR Green, at 605-221-2655 or by email at mbrua@hrgreen.com.
Five flu shot
clinics coming
The Madison Regional Health System will host five flu shot clinics through late September and October.
The clinics are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 605-256-6551.
The clinics are scheduled for Sept. 26, Sept. 28, Oct. 3, Oct. 9 and Oct. 24.