East River Electric Power Cooperative may be partnering with Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Sioux Valley Energy and CoBank to provide new overhead doors for the barns on the Lake County 4-H grounds through the cooperative’s Sharing Success grant program.
Jen Hayford, 4-H youth program adviser, asked the Lake County Commissioners on Tuesday morning for permission to move forward with the project. She indicated she had already met with representatives from East River and completed the application process.
Should the grant be awarded, Hayford explained, the doors would be delivered between four and six months after being ordered. The grant would include not only the cost of the doors but also the cost of professional installation and a three-year maintenance agreement.
The overall project is expected to cost $14,500, including installation. Hayford credited office manager Carrie Schiernbeck with identifying this grant possibility for the program.
Commissioners authorized Hayford to move forward on the project.
In other business, the commission:
— Acknowledged requests for assistance for the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund small structure inventory from Herman and Orland townships. The county has asked all townships to submit requests for the state-funded program.
— Approved a change order for the recently completed box culvert project on 461st Street over North Buffalo Creek near Chester from Banner Associates, Inc. The project, which was completed by Nolz Dragline and Construction, Inc., came in $218.55 under the original contract price.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding with South Dakota State University Extension for the 4-H youth program adviser position and the youth development educational programs. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, reported the agreement is the same as in previous years and includes an increase of $309.32 in salary support.
— Approved a license agreement with Pubworks for use by the Lake County Highway Department. The agreement includes initial costs of $18,375, data conversion costs of $125 per hour, instructor costs for onsite training in the amount of $1,500, and maintenance and support costs, which depend upon whether the department chooses the cloud option.
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter suggested the cloud option be chosen because that would provide backup for the system. Other commissioners agreed, which would result in a cost of $4,425 for maintenance and support.
— Approved two tax abatements for abandoned mobile homes which have since been sold at public auction and destroyed. Treasurer Deb Walburg explained the tax abatements were necessary to update records in the Office of Equalization. The commission voted to abate taxes in the amount of $870.74.
— Learned from Gust that the state Department of Transportation has approved the Lake County Five-Year Transportation Plan. She reported the plan is now available on the county’s website.
— Received an update on the contracts with Vanguard which were approved earlier. Vanguard software will be used by the Office of Equalization.
The county will pay approximately $28,200 for data conversion in the first year. The costs related to the licensing contract and service contract will be paid over a five-year period. Each of those installments will be $7,615.
— Learned the commission will meet on Dec. 29 to conduct year-end business.
-- Approved having county employees take the Christmas holiday on Monday, Dec. 27, and the New Year’s holiday on Friday Dec. 31.