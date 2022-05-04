Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will be at different places in Madison on Thursday.

At 9:30 a.m., Johnson will tour Bethel Lutheran Home and then he'll go to InfoTech Solutions for a tour at 11 a.m.

At 1:30 p.m., Johnson is scheduled to tour Mustang Seeds' production facilities.

He will host a Vietnam veteran commemoration pinning ceremony at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park on S. Washington.