The public is invited to the Dakota State University Foundation’s groundbreaking for the new Athletics Events Center on Monday at 3 p.m. at Trojan Field.
DSU Athletics Director Jeff Dittman will start the event as master of ceremonies, followed by Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, president of DSU; Brian Kern, owner and president of Rosebud Wood Products; a representative of Sanford Health; Shaylee DeBeer, DSU student athlete; and Miles Beacom, DSU alumnus and CEO of PREMIER Bankcard.
Following the speakers, the ground will be broken for the first phase of the transformative new athletics facilities.
The center will include an upgraded football stadium, relocated track, esports arena, soccer field, indoor gathering space, Athletics Hall of Fame, locker, weight and training rooms, offices and meeting space, hospitality and VIP areas, media suites, a biomechanics lab, Institute on Human Movement and Aging, classrooms, and restrooms.
Additional priorities that will be addressed in future phases include an arena for basketball and volleyball, an indoor track and training facility, an outdoor plaza, and baseball and softball fields.
More than $45 million has been raised toward the $100 million fund-raising goal for Trojans Unite Building Champions as part of the Trojans Unite Comprehensive Campaign.