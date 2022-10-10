On the evening of Oct. 1, the Honor Flight veterans returned to Sioux Falls from their trip to Washington, D.C.
“It was excellent. We had a lot of fun, and I’d recommend it to all veterans,” said Jerome Mulvihill, one of two Madison residents who attended. The other, William Larson, shared Mulvihill’s enthusiasm: “It was a great event.”
Mulvihill was joined on the Honor Flight by his youngest son Tim and Larson by his brother Jim.
The group of 83 veterans and their guardians left Sioux Falls Regional Airport just after 3:30 a.m. While it was an early departure, both men expressed difficulty sleeping the night before due to their excitement. Once they arrived in D.C., the veterans, guardians and accompanying medical staff were loaded into four buses. The tour itself commenced at 8:30 a.m. and lasted until around 6 p.m.
“We saw everything,” Mulvihill noted. “They took us around the entire district.”
One of the tour’s first stops was Arlington National Cemetery to see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the changing of the guard.
“The ceremony is totally quiet,” Mulvihill added. “Everyone’s eyes were glued to the men.”
Mulvihill had seen the event previously with his wife when they lived in Virginia, but he said it was still incredible to witness. On the other hand, Larson had never been to D.C. and marveled at its set-up and precision.
“It was really something special,” he remarked. “They have the timing of it all down perfect.”
Larson was also thrilled to have seen the grave of Audie Murphy, the most decorated veteran in history and an acclaimed actor.
From there, the tour allotted time at each branch’s memorial and included stops for the Capitol building, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial.
“They even took us to see the White House,” Larson added.
For both men, their favorite part of the trip was visiting their respective memorial walls. Larson served in Vietnam in 1968 while Mulvihill was one of only three attending veterans of the Korean War.
“The three of us took a photo together beside the wall. It was great,” Mulvihill commented.
Along with this, both men said they particularly enjoyed the Air Force Memorial, though it was hard picking favorites from such a wonderful event.
In addition, the Honor Flight held an elaborate banquet in the veterans’ honor the night before the trip. The banquet had a meal of chicken, potatoes and green beans and featured individual recognition of each veteran and their campaigns.
“They also had us sing the songs for each branch,” Larson added.
A heartwarming surprise occurred on the flight back when veterans were given stacks of letters from elementary and middle school students from around the state. The letters were filled with thank-yous for the veteran’s service as well as praise for their bravery and honor. Mulvihill and Larson said they were both taken back by gift but were immensely grateful, nonetheless.
Following their return, buses from the airport were driven directly to the Sioux Falls Arena, where the veterans were welcomed with a greeting party of family and friends and a speech from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. A final color guard was held as well as a special salute and dismissal.
To commemorate the event, all veterans were given a personalized plaque of honorable discharge dedicated to their participation in the Honor Flight.
Mulvihill and Larson received a unique treat for their journey back to Madison with a police escort organized by Larson’s daughter, Lisa Lee, and Madison Patrol Sergeant Aaron Talich. The two men agreed it was overall a fantastic time.
“It was a great way to end the trip,” Larson said. “My son and I loved it, and we’d definitely go again if we could.”