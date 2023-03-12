Law Enforcement Blotter Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:03/11/23 00:05 CFS23-01536 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD03/11/23 02:21 CFS23-01537 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON03/11/23 03:08 CFS23-01538 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.008678, -97.1065403/11/23 03:37 CFS23-01539 Motorist Assist Assistance Given LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 WINFRED03/11/23 09:05 CFS23-01540 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON03/11/23 10:16 CFS23-01542 Agency Assist Assistance Given MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON03/11/23 11:36 CFS23-01544 Traffic Complaint Written Warning LCSO SD HIGHWAY 19 MADISON03/11/23 11:39 CFS23-01545 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON03/11/23 12:50 CFS23-01547 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate NE 9TH ST MADISON03/11/23 12:56 CFS23-01548 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON03/11/23 13:29 CFS23-01549 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON03/11/23 14:51 CFS23-01550 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 457TH AVE MADISON03/11/23 16:12 CFS23-01551 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/11/23 18:26 CFS23-01552 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON03/11/23 19:50 CFS23-01554 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate N EGAN AVE MADISON03/11/23 19:56 CFS23-01555 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD03/11/23 20:27 CFS23-01556 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 6TH ST MADISON03/11/23 21:08 CFS23-01557 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON03/11/23 23:04 CFS23-01558 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/11/23 23:19 CFS23-01559 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISONTotal Records: 20 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Gas leak causes explosion in twin-home on N.E. 11th St. Touch of Heaven Massage brings relaxation to Madison Madison 4th-graders see legislators in action Madison family safe following gas explosion in twin-home Law Enforcement Blotter DSU recognizes 62 long-time employees Winter storm shuts down interstates, blamed in fatal wreck Law Enforcement Blotter Daughter is born S.D. Amateur Basketball tournament comes to Madison Follow us Facebook Twitter