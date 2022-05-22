Union Square is a quiet neighborhood, nestled behind Flynn Field on S.W. 8th Street. Mobile homes are well-kept and mature trees provide shade. Neighbors know one another.
Kathy Poppen enjoys living there.
“This is where I want to be,” she said in an interview last week. “Everyone takes care of stuff, and I have relatives and friends right around here.”
Last week, though, she was busy packing. The mobile home in which she has lived for 15 years is considered a total loss by her insurance company. An evergreen blown over in the derecho on May 12 knocked a hole in the wall of her spare bedroom and twisted the entire structure out of kilter.
“It would cost more to fix that part of the trailer and everything that’s been tweaked than to replace it,” Poppen said.
Her residence was one of 15 in the neighborhood to sustain damage in a storm where winds are believed to have topped 100 mph, though the highest recorded by the National Weather Service was 97 mph. She waited out the storm in her recliner, having closed the drapes to prevent broken glass from flying into rooms.
“I’ve never left before in all my life,” she indicated. Storms don’t frighten her.
“When I was growing up, my dad was a storm chaser and I was with him all the time,” Poppen said.
She’s survived other losses, which has given her resilience in the face of adversity. She was living in the apartment complex now known as Lincoln Arms when the flood hit Madison in 1993.
Poppen was out of town when it occurred and came back to find six inches of water in her apartment – after navigating flooded streets to get there. Although a friend had a wet vac and helped her get the water out of the apartment, she was unable to continue living there due to damage the water had done.
Less than a decade later, in 2001, Poppen sustained a worse loss.
“I had a fire in Carthage and lost everything except the clothes on my back, my purse and my car,” she said.
In that instance, a tree downed during a storm was also the culprit. It had taken out power lines which, in the ineffable ways of electricity, started an electrical fire in her attic. She noticed smoke outside, stepped out to see what was burning and discovered it was her house.
“I stood about a block away and watched my house burn to the ground,” Poppen said.
Initially, she wasn’t even able to watch as firefighters tried to recover what they could. Later, she was able to sift through the debris herself and recover a few prized possessions.
“I did get my mother’s silverware – not the chest it was in, but the silverware,” she related.
This time, Poppen is able to salvage prized possessions – family heirlooms she received after her mother died, scrapbooks which tell her family’s story, dishes she has collected for use at family gatherings. The challenge is packing them all so they can be stored safely.
“The sooner I can get things packed, the sooner we can get this out of here and I can start over again,” she said.
She’s begun trying to locate another mobile home to replace the one in which she lives. Thus far, she’s only found one that might work. She needs to walk through it before she makes a decision.
Poppen knows she wants a large kitchen like the one she has now. She hopes to find another one with a similar layout. She knows, though, she may have to sacrifice some of the features she likes about her current home – the cupboard space, the patio doors she added when she put a deck on the south side of her home.
However, she’s not giving up everything.
“I’m not going to lose my deck,” Poppen said. “I wanted one for a long time. I finally got one, so I’m keeping it.”