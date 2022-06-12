The Volkswagen pickup is what caught my eye, parked in our camping spot 206 and sporting a mounted camper along with Nova Scotia license plates. These curiosities alone were more than enough impetus for me to stop and visit the couple sitting there, as they enjoyed an afternoon camping with us last weekend.
Turns out, the pickup is as rare here as I guessed; you can’t buy Volkswagen’s approximate version of a large Ford Ranger anywhere in the U.S. or Canada. I learned this and much more as I visited with these kind guests and got to know them a bit…a man and wife from Germany touring North America.
Steffen and Sabine Goeber were as friendly as your neighbor just down the road, both incredibly amicable and quick to share thoughtful and interesting tidbits regarding their home and the trip that brought them to visit us for a pair of nights.
Hailing from the city Halle (Saale), the Goebers are on a tour that began last September and will find them heading back across the Atlantic next month.
They packed their pickup and mounted camper last fall and dropped it off at the port in Hamburg. They then flew across the pond and met up with it in Nova Scotia, where they registered it appropriately and began an incredible 10-month journey. As I would imagine would be most fun, they aren’t necessarily targeting all the major waypoints, rather soaking in a great deal about ordinary America by traveling through ordinary places. Like Madison.
I visit with many campers weekly who are from right here nearby, mostly within a 100-mile radius. It’s fascinating how a couple residing 4,600 miles east of here, both of whom grew up speaking German and studying Russian, are in most ways extremely like our average weekend camper. It simply proves, once again, that we’re all just riding the same spinning planet, and not really very different from each other. Simple conversation bears that out every time.
I learned much from our gentle guests, including a few economic, cultural and social tenets from their homeland.
It happens that standard crops near them include corn, wheat, sugar cane and some fruits. Cattle and hogs are also common – only not in the numbers found here in the Dakotas. Many of the same joys and concerns we experience are just what they see back at home. The more we visited, the more we seemed to have in common.
What ultimately brought them in the gates as they came east on I-90 was our bull ride Friday night. They spotted the event in one of our brochures at an S.D. Tourism stop in Chamberlain, and the lure of that event altered their itinerary course for the following couple of days. How fortunate for us. Not only were they gracious and appreciative guests, but they also proved generous in their willingness to share. What a great, small world.
The first concert in our 2022 concert series is upon us. This Saturday at 7 p.m. in our Opera House, you won’t want to miss the Holy Rocka Rollaz. This trio dazzled ticket holders here several years ago, and this weekend they return with classic, timeless hits of Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and more. I guarantee you they are worth your time and small ticket price.
Seats are just $25 for reserved and $20for general admission, which is a bargain – especially for the talent level you’ll witness. You can speak for your seats by stopping at our gift shop or by calling 256-3644. Yes, remaining tickets will be available at the door, but waiting can amount to a dice roll. Our aim has been to fill the house, and last year’s series did it twice.
Our air-conditioned, comfortable Opera House will provide a truly relaxing venue Saturday evening, while you are transported down the road of nostalgia through one of the most timeless and beloved musical genres our country has known. Please join us. You’ll be happy you did!