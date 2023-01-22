THIS MAP shows the boundaries of the seven water development districts in South Dakota. The eastern portion of Lake County could move from the East Dakota Water Development District to the Vermillion Basin Water Development District in 2024.
Map by S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Portions of Lake, Kingsbury and Miner counties will not join the Vermillion Basin Water Development District this year.
Jay Gilbertson, the manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, sent a memo to the Lake County commissioners informing them that the change would likely happen in 2024 instead of 2023, as previously planned.
Water development districts promote the conservation, development and proper management of water within their boundaries. They also work to prepare for and prevent flooding and pollution problems. Currently, all of Lake County is in the East Dakota Water Development District.
Gilbertson and Brad Preheim, manager of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District, spoke to several county commissions last year after McCook County residents voted to join the Vermillion Basin district. At the meetings, Gilbertson and Preheim proposed moving parts of Lake, Kingsbury and Miner counties into the Vermillion Basin district, as well. Under this plan, five eastern Lake County townships — Wayne, Concord, Winfred, Clarno and Orland — would change districts.
In a follow-up interview, Gilbertson said he proposed the change because these areas are part of the Vermillion River watershed basin instead of the Big Sioux basin. The East Dakota district mostly covers the Big Sioux basin.
While Gilbertson said he hopes the East Dakota district has served well these portions of Lake County, he thinks watershed-focused districts could help their residents more efficiently.
“It allows the basin to speak with a single voice,” he said.
One example is Lake Thompson, Gilbertson said. Moving the eastern portion of Lake County into the Vermillion Basin district will allow one entity, instead of six separate counties, to oversee flooding and water flow issues related to the lake.
“It’s a unified approach, looking at the benefits for the whole of a district rather than a single county,” he said.
The district boundaries can be changed via the Legislature or a public vote, but he said he and Preheim will not pursue the plan until 2024. The main problem is electing a board of directors that will represent everyone in the districts, including in the new areas.
Currently, director elections for a water development district take place during general elections every other year, he wrote in his memo to the Lake County Commission. Any directors elected to represent the expanded territories of the district would not take office until January 2025. But, if the territories joined the district after the 2023 legislative session, they would be subject to the Vermillion Basin district’s taxes, instead of the East Dakota district’s, as early as 2024.
“As I recall from my American history classes, ‘taxation without representation’ is something to be avoided at all costs,” Gilbertson wrote in the memo.
Gilbertson also said the water development districts need a way to draw their own internal boundaries for director elections, which is already allowed for municipalities.
The South Dakota Water Management Board is currently in charge of drawing these boundaries, which can take upwards of six months. Gilbertson is seeking a sponsor to a bill which will allow water development districts to draw the boundaries themselves, which he said will allow the districts to more efficiently elect a representative board of directors.
“Under the current code, it’s not as easy to elect new representatives [for a water development district],” he said.