THIS MAP shows the boundaries of the seven water development districts in South Dakota. The eastern portion of Lake County could move from the East Dakota Water Development District to the Vermillion Basin Water Development District in 2024.

 Map by S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Portions of Lake, Kingsbury and Miner counties will not join the Vermillion Basin Water Development District this year.

Jay Gilbertson, the manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, sent a memo to the Lake County commissioners informing them that the change would likely happen in 2024 instead of 2023, as previously planned.