CHESTER'S Jovi Wolf broke his own school record in the 400-meter dash at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. Wolf crossed the finish line with a time of 49.94 seconds to place eighth. 

More than 3,500 athletes flocked to Sioux Falls this past weekend for the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. Madison, Colman-Egan, Chester and Howard all had athletes participate in the annual event.

Madison