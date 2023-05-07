More than 3,500 athletes flocked to Sioux Falls this past weekend for the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. Madison, Colman-Egan, Chester and Howard all had athletes participate in the annual event.
Madison
Audrey Nelson took home first place in the high jump. The Madison junior posted a mark of 5-06 to earn top honors.
Aaron Hawkes placed third in the pole vault. Hawkes posted a mark of 14-00.
Parker Johnson placed 16th in the shot put. Johnson recorded a toss of 50-03.
Colman-Egan
Daniela Lee competed in the 200-meter special event and placed eighth with a time of 25.92 seconds. Lee placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.40 seconds.
Jack Mousel took home first place in the high jump for the Hawks. Mousel posted a jump of 6-05.
The 4x200 relay team of Reese Luze, Elaina Rhode, Lanie Mousel and Josie Mousel placed first and set a meet record with a time of 1:47.32.
The 4x800 relay team of Presley Luze, Finley Luze, Brynlee Landis and Reese Luze placed first and set a meet record with a time of 9:49.42.
The 4x100 relay team of Lanie Mousel, Josie Mousel, Elaina Rhode and Lee placed first with a time of 51.00.
The 4x400 relay team of Presley Luze, Landis, Josie Mousel and Reese Luze placed second with a time of 4:06.12.
The 4x100 relay team of Logan Voelker, Ben Zwart, Jonny Keyes and Christopher Lee placed sixth with a time of 45.56 seconds.
Chester
Jovi Wolf broke his own school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.94 seconds. That time was good enough for eighth place.
Emery Larson placed ninth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:12.99. Larson placed 16th in the 3,200 with a time of 11:36.44.
Lexis Siemonsma placed 16th in the shot put with a toss of 37-04.
The medley relay team of Jacy Wolf, Serena Larson, Addison Bates and Larson placed fifth with a time of 4:24.52.
Howard
The 4x100 relay team of Ellie Becker, Grace Lewis, Trinity Palmquist and Melanie Calmus placed fifth with a time of 53.03 seconds.
