This fall, the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders volleyball team finished the season with an 18-11 record and fell just one game short of reaching the SoDak 16.
It was a season in which the Raiders were never below the .500 mark, and one in which the Raiders won five straight matches during the middle of October.
During the season, the Raiders had multiple individuals reach career milestones. Paige Hanson reached the 1,000 career assists mark. Alivia Bickett reached 1,000 career digs, and Julia Trygstad eclipsed the 1,000 career kills mark. All three of those players earned Dakota Valley All-Conference recognition.
All of that success came under the direction of head coach Kaylee Stratton. The team’s success under Stratton this season did not go unnoticed, as she was recently named Co-Coach of the Year for the Dakota Valley Conference.
“I have to give credit to my players and my assistant coaches for this award,” Stratton said. “Our players have shown the drive and determination to learn the game of volleyball over the past six seasons. My assistant coaches have helped me immensely throughout the years.”
Stratton said that watching her players reach career milestones is a testament to all of the hard work they’ve put in over the years.
“It has been a joy to see these players reach career milestones,” Stratton said. “However, volleyball is the ultimate team sport. When we recognized these athletes, we made sure to celebrate as a team. The milestones reached this season made me reflect on how far our program has improved in the past six years.”