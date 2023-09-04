Former Runnings property (copy)

RUNNINGS' FORMER property at 535 N.E. 3rd Street was gifted to the Lake Area Improvement Corporation to be transformed into an indoor recreation facility.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The sports complex planned for the former Runnings building has a name: First Bank and Trust Sportsplex.

First Bank and Trust and FirstLine Funding Group announced Friday they had secured exclusive naming rights and a sponsorship with the complex at 535 N.E. Third Street for $200,000.