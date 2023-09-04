The sports complex planned for the former Runnings building has a name: First Bank and Trust Sportsplex.
First Bank and Trust and FirstLine Funding Group announced Friday they had secured exclusive naming rights and a sponsorship with the complex at 535 N.E. Third Street for $200,000.
The project, spearheaded by the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, aims to open in January with batting cages, an archery range, a golf hitting bay and an agility practice space.
Mike Kane, community bank president of First Bank and Trust, said in a press release supporting the facility through naming rights immediately drew First Bank and Trust to the sponsorship possibility.
“The community of Madison has long recognized the need for a public, indoor recreational space, and First Bank and Trust is pleased to partner with community leaders to provide support for the First Bank and Trust SportsPlex,” he said. “Our organization understands the many benefits this type of facility has to offer and we are excited to play a part in helping it come to fruition.”
The sponsorship investment from the two groups will be used for upgrades, repairs and additions to the site, including a major remodel of the 13,400-square-foot building.
Lori Gustaf, the president of the FirstLine Funding Group was, like Kane, intrigued by the idea.
“Being able to support projects like the SportsPlex is not just an investment in individuals, but a testament to the power and potential of Madison and the surrounding communities,” Gustaf said in the release.
Over the past months, the Lake Area Improvement Corporation has completed some renovation and repair work within the building. At its annual banquet earlier this summer, Brooke Rollag, the executive director, shared images of the updated building and told area investors about the activities planned for the SportsPlex.
In a later discussion, Rollag noted the sports facility would serve needs in the community, as the nearest batting cages, archery ranges, golf hitting bays and agility practice spaces that are open to the public are in Sioux Falls or Brookings.
“One area of focus for the LAIC is adding opportunities for our community,” Rollag said in the press release. “We are incredibly thankful that First Bank & Trust and FirstLine Funding Group share that vision.”