Growth begins with an idea and a vision. This can be seen at Dakota State University in both the MadLabs® and new programs.
President José-Marie Griffiths often uses the university’s new programs in artificial intelligence to illustrate this. Recognizing the importance of the field, DSU began to build capability before putting programs in place.
“We started three or four years ago hiring faculty with expertise in artificial intelligence. Now we have two degrees, two bachelor’s degrees and we’re working on a master’s degree. I guarantee you that within five years, we’ll have another doctorate,” Griffiths said.
On Tuesday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made an announcement which could – if the Legislature embraces it – act as an impetus for further growth. “Cybersecurity is an emerging, cutting-edge industry,” the governor stated in announcing a $30 million investment in cybersecurity training at DSU. “But companies go where the talent is. Let’s train South Dakotans in cybersecurity. Let’s give those companies a reason to locate in our state.”
The announcement did not come as a complete surprise to Griffiths. She said DSU officials have been speaking with the governor for a couple of years, sharing with her the university’s vision and plan. Still, she was pleased to hear it in the governor’s budget address.
“We at DSU are grateful to have been included in the governor’s budget this year,” Griffiths said. “We are appreciative of her recognition of the increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals throughout the U.S. and her support for the cybersecurity programs at DSU.”
Should the Legislature approve the $30 million appropriation, the funds will be used to expand capacity with the goal of increasing the number of students enrolled in cyber-related degree programs, which will also increase the number of graduates. DSU has outlined a four-pronged approach to achieving this goal.
First, funds will be used to hire more faculty and support staff, such as advisers and admissions personnel.
“It won’t pay for them forever, but it allows us to go ahead and recruit, to have the courses to attract students to, and then the student tuition will come in and at some point, we will pick up the full cost of those faculty,” Griffiths explained.
Second, funds will be used for expanded technologies to support the students, faculty and programs.
Third, funds will be used to expand and extend the pipeline of high school students through DSU’s Cyber Academy. While the university’s summer camps are funded by the National Security Agency through the National Science Foundation, the Cyber Academy, through which high school students can take computer science courses for dual credit, are not similarly funded.
“Our Cyber Academy has a couple programs. Now we’ll be able to expand the number of programs we offer, and we can expand the geographic area over which we make the offering,” Griffiths said.
Finally, funds will be used for planning for realignment and expansion of facilities. As the university grows with new faculty, staff and students, it will be important to have office and classroom space for them, Griffiths indicated.
“To significantly increase the number of graduates, these are the kinds of things you need to have in place,” Griffiths said.
This investment of state funds is expected not only to increase enrollment but also to spur economic development.
“I believe that by gathering expertise and quite a lot of expertise in a particular area – for us, cybersecurity and computer science and AI and other cyber technologies – not only will we be able to attract more students and faculty, but when we have those students working, we’ll be able to attract more businesses to locate here,” Griffiths said.
“It’s a natural thing. People want to go to where there’s a flow of graduates,” she said.