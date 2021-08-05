Residents at Bethel Lutheran Home are enjoying a walk down memory lane this week as staff work to provide them with a variety of experiences reminiscent of an old-fashioned county fair. On Thursday this involved a tractor display.
“We had two of them on the farm,” Loyd Goldhammer said, patting the rear tire of a red 1944 Farmall H tractor. “We had a loader on one and we used one for regular field work.”
Goldhammer said he farmed with his parents near Fulton, a small town east of Mitchell. Born in 1933, he could recall farming with horses.
“When tractors came in, everyone wanted a tractor. You didn’t have to feed them,” he said. While his dad followed that trend, he didn’t change overnight.
“He gradually got into tractors. It made things a lot easier,” Goldhammer indicated. “He still planted corn with horses for a while.”
Two of the three tractors on display are the property of Lake County Deputy Micah Hofman. His wife Emily is the assistant director of nursing at Bethel. When she learned the activities director was planning a fair week, she knew that tractors could be an integral part of that experience.
“You can’t have a fair without tractors,” she said.
Deputy Hofman said his older brother Lucas, who now lives in Custer, became interested in old tractors before he did. Lucas Hofman started restoring a Farmall F20 as a result of his association with Prairie Village.
“He did some mowing at Prairie Village. He got interested in the tractors and restoration,” Hofman said.
Since then, collecting tractors has become a family affair. For years, the entire family has spent the weekend of the annual Steam Threshing Jamboree at Prairie Village. They now have a collection of five tractors they display and drive in the parades.
“We’ll putz around with them and give the kids rides,” Hofman said about his approach to keeping the tractors running. He owns two of the extended family’s five – the Farmall H and a 1949 Farmall Cub. “They really come out around the Jamboree.”
One of the tractors they own – a 1928 Farmall Regular – was originally owned by his great-uncle. It was sold out of the family for a while, but Lucas Hofman tracked it down and purchased it.
Hofman said he was happy to display three of the family’s tractors for the Bethel residents to enjoy.
“It’s completely worth it if it brings a smile to these people’s faces,” he said.
Activities Director Deb Rohde was thrilled to have the tractors at Bethel on Thursday. Throughout the week, they have been engaged in fair-related activities.
Staff brought in exhibits. Fair-related prizes were distributed at Bingo. They made donuts one afternoon while telling stories. Musical entertainment is planned for Friday.
“It’s been a really good week of reminiscing,” Rohde said.