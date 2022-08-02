The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $430,651,683 in grants and loans for rural water systems throughout South Dakota. These awards are part of more than $1.1 billion in statewide awards approved by the board.
The $430,651,683 total includes $152,265,282 in grants and $278,386,401 in low-interest loans to be administered by the DANR.
“I am pleased to announce this financial assistance is available,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “These grants and loans will result in upgraded drinking water systems which is good for the users and the environment.”
The grants and loans were awarded from DANR’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, and American Rescue Plan Act to the following:
Lewis & Clark Regional Water System received a $13,136,100 ARPA grant to expand its water system and increase capacity. This grant will greatly benefit rate payers, as the project has a direct impact on the water rates paid by tis customers.
Kingsbury Rural Water System received a $22,850,000 DWSRF Fund loan and a $9,900,000 grant to install an elevated tank near Arlington, a booster pump station near Bryant, and relocate and resize pipeline segments along Highway 25 north of DeSmet. In addition, Kingbrook has several existing facilities that are operating beyond their firm capacity and need to be replaced or improved. these include the Badger Pump Station, DeSmet Water Treatment Plant, Chester Water Treatment Plant, Oakwood Pump Station and Orland Pump Station. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years. These funds along with local cash will cover the cost of the project.
— Aurora-Brule Rural Water System, a $4,144,734 DWSRF loan and a $1,855,266 ARPA grant.
— Bear Butte Valley Water Inc., a $1,115,500 DWSRF loan and a $4,202,000 ARPA grant.
— BDM Rural Water System, an $8,006,917 DWSRF loan with $507,867 in principal forgiveness and a $3,530,083 ARPA grant.
— Big Sioux Community Water System, a $17,788,000 DWSRF loan.
— Brookings-Deuel Rural Water System, a $5,607,560 DWSRF loan and a $2,703,230 ARPA grant.
— Clark Rural Water System, a $5,068,000 DWSRF loan and a $2,172,000 AEPA grant.
— Clay Rural Water System, a $10,736,050 DWSRF loan, an $825,850 CWFCP grant and a $4,955,100 ARPA grant.
— Davison Rural Water System, an $810,385 DWSRF loan and a $439,615 ARPA grant.
— Grant-Roberts Rural Water System, a $4,360,400 DWSRF loan and a $2,433,600 ARPA grant.
— Hanson Rural Water System, a $2,356,165 DWSRF loan and a $1,273,835 ARPA grant.
— Joint Wellfield Inc., a $6,592,000 DWSRF loan and a $2,868,000 ARPA grant.
— Lincoln County Rural Water System, a $2,653,700 DWSRF loan and a $1,137,300 ARPA grant.
— Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, a $29,467,750 DWSRF loan, a $2,000,000 CWFCP grant and a $13,867,250 ARPA grant.
— Minnehaha Community Rural Water System, a $44,349,000 DWSRF loan.
— Perkins county Rural Water System, a $4,589,000 DWSRF loan and a $2,471,000 ARPA grant.
— Randall Community Water District, a $6,325,375 DWSRF loan and a $2,710,875 ARPA grant.
— Shared Resources Inc., a $69,983,400 DWSRF loan and a $38,276,600 ARPA grant.
— Sioux Rural Water Systems, a $3,202,650 DWSRF loan and a $1,778,350 ARPA grant.
— South Lincoln Rural Water System, a $10,384,082 DWSRF loan and a $5,677,918 ARPA grant.
— Southern Black Hills Water System, a $540,000 DWSRF loan and a $3,060,000 ARPA grant.
— Tri-County/Mni’ Waste Water Company, a $1,238,302 ARPA grant and another $6,448,598 ARPA grant.
— Tripp County Water Users District, a $9,250,000 DWSRF loan and a $4,050,000 ARPA grant.
— TM Rural Water District, a $5,913,600 DWSRF loan and a $2,534,400 AEPA grant.
— WEB Water Development Association, a $6,520,000 AEPA grant.
— West River/Lyman Jones Rural Water System, a $2,800,000 DWSRF loan and a $1,200,000 AEPA grant.
— Western Dakota Regional Water System, an $8,000,000 ARPA grant.