Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $430,651,683 in grants and loans for rural water systems throughout South Dakota. These awards are part of more than $1.1 billion in statewide awards approved by the board.

The $430,651,683 total includes $152,265,282 in grants and $278,386,401 in low-interest loans to be administered by the DANR.