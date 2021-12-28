Just months after graduating from high school, McKenna Larson sees the world differently.
“Why did I try to fit in with that group of kids?” the 18-year-old graduate of Tri-Valley High School asks now, knowing that trying to be popular and changing to please other people are not nearly as important as she once believed. “We really should be who we are.”
Larson has discovered this by working with people who have so little they live in a garbage dump and survive by digging through other people’s trash to find recyclables which can be sold. Called to work with the people of Guatemala during a mission trip in 2019, Larson resisted pressure from others, who encouraged her to go to college, to answer God’s call.
Her parents, Chad and Jodie Larson, founders of Leah’s Kids, a non-profit that works to help the poor in Guatemala, were not among those who attempted to dissuade her.
“They both saw my passion and my heart and knew they couldn’t tear me away from that,” Larson said.
Her parents actually introduced her to mission work, taking her to Guatemala when she was 10 years old.
“From that point, I knew I wanted to go there and help,” she said. “There is so much need, so many people in poverty.”
Prior to moving to Guatemala earlier this year, she made five mission trips. It was during the last one that she made the decision to take a gap year between high school and college to live there and to work with the people who impressed her with their love and faith.
She is currently affiliated with BuildinGuate, a Christian nonprofit dedicated to serving the people at the Escuintla garbage dump. Their projects include a daily soup kitchen, a malnutrition clinic for those who are starving, a school and a gated community.
“I don’t go outside the gate unless it’s with a grown man that I trust,” Larson said. This precaution is necessary because of the threat posed by human trafficking.
She does, however, work alongside the men and women who live in the community which is being established one family at a time. Because the families living in the garbage dump are accustomed to a hardscrabble existence, they are not accustomed to working together.
“It’s taken a long time to get them unified,” Larson indicated. Once they move into the community, where a family has two rooms plus a bathroom and kitchen, they are given the opportunity to work for BuildinGuate or to work elsewhere.
Those who choose to work for BuildinGuate may be involved in construction and concrete work, or they may be involved in working in the kitchen, which provides a nutritious, vegetable-laden soup for anyone who comes to eat. As an intern, Larson has done both, but she prefers to help with the concrete work.
“I didn’t quit my job and move to a different country to work in a kitchen,” she said, explaining that she has worked in restaurants around Lake Madison since she was 13, doing everything from washing dishes to waiting tables.
However, she has observed that her decision to work outdoors has changed the dynamic of their community. When she arrived, the men and women had voluntarily segregated themselves, with men working outdoors and women working in the kitchen. Now the roles are not gender specific.
Those little shifts are important in a place where families must be paid to allow their children to remain in school. Each receives food so their children are not required to scavenge through trash to find recyclables to sell and food to eat.
“We really want to change their future,” Larson said. “If we can get them to college, they can make more than $30 a week and help their families.”
She finds the malnutrition heartbreaking – the pregnant woman who weighed less than 100 pounds, the 8-year-old boy who didn’t weigh 45 pounds, the child who couldn’t be saved. She is concerned about the 13- and 14-year-old girls who go into prostitution without understanding their bodies.
The list of challenges the people face goes on and on – a lack of clean water, children who don’t have birth certificates, people living in shacks constructed of garbage bags and sticks.
“They have nowhere else to go,” she said. “You feel like you want to help every single one, but you can’t.”
After a Christmas break in the States, Larson will be returning to Guatemala on Jan. 4. Prior to that, at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, she will be making a presentation at Embrace Church in Madison. Tacos will be served following the presentation.
Those who wish to support her work financially can do so through the Leah’s Kids website at leahskids.org/donate. Larson is not paid for the work she does and must pay for her living expenses herself.