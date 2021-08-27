The Madison City Commission will consider taking action on legalized marijauana sales when it meets at 5:30 a.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider conducting a hearing and listening to the first reading of Ordinance No. 1637 that deals with marijuana zoning. The commissioners will also consider hearing the first reading of Ordinance No. 1638 regarding marijuana licensing.
City officials are conducting their meeting using distance-connection technology. The public can join the online Zoom meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83514166843.
Individuals can also join the meeting by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the ID access code 835-1416-6843.
Members of the city finance office have reserved the discretion to change any part of the agenda up to 24 hours before the start of the meeting.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
— Adopting a resolution to approve a plat for Lot 7 in Block 8 in the Lakeview Industrial Park.
— Holding a hearing and first reading for Ordinance No. 1636 that amends Appendix B in the zoning ordinances.
— Hearing the first reading for Ordinance No. 1639 regarding property tax levies.
— Reviewing and awarding a bid for surplus wire.
— Reviewing and accepting a quote related to work on the pool heater at the Madison Aquatic Center.
— Reviewing and accepting a quote for sanitary sewer service repair along Washington Ave.
The commissioners will also review an announcement related to holding their next meeting on Sept. 7 due to the Labor Day holiday.