An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from an ATM in Madison early Thursday morning, according to Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer.
He said suspicious activity was reported around 3:45 a.m. at an ATM located at the intersection of Washington Ave. and N.E. 2ond St.
“When officers arrived, they found the ATM had been entered,” Meyer said.
They were able to obtain a video from the financial institution, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, and learned two suspects were involved. Their vehicle was later found in the southeast area of town and is currently being processed by officers.
“It was discovered to have been stolen out of Brookings County,” Meyer indicated.
At the present time, a working theory is that parties involved were also involved in an attempted break-in of an ATM in Kingsbury County which happened recently. Because the FDIC is involved, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified.
In an unrelated matter, the Madison Police Department is reminding individuals to lock their vehicles and to refrain from leaving valuables in unattended vehicles.
In recent days, three vehicles have been entered in different parts of the community.
“They’re not breaking into cars, but if the cars are unlocked, there are taking advantage of the situation,” Meyer said.
In one instance, nothing was taken. In a second, a wallet was taken but recovered with nothing missing.
In the third instance, personal property valued at more than $1,000 was taken from the vehicle.
“We would encourage everyone to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuables in vehicles when they’re unattended,” Meyer said.