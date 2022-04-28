Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/27/22 02:57 CFS22-02349 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON

04/27/22 07:47 CFS22-02350 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

04/27/22 09:37 CFS22-02351 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SW 7TH ST MADISON

04/27/22 10:40 CFS22-02352 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N HARTH AVE

04/27/22 10:59 CFS22-02353 MVA Citation Issued MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

04/27/22 11:54 CFS22-02354 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO WENTWORTH PARK DR WENTWORTH

04/27/22 12:08 CFS22-02355 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported EMS NE 9TH ST MADISON

04/27/22 12:58 CFS22-02356 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

04/27/22 14:40 CFS22-02357 Traffic Hazard Handled By Public Works / Street / MADISON

04/27/22 15:23 CFS22-02358 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON

04/27/22 15:30 CFS22-02359 Animal Lost Information/Administrative SE 1ST ST MADISON

04/27/22 16:00 CFS22-02360 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON

04/27/22 16:14 CFS22-02361 Warrant Service Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

04/27/22 18:08 CFS22-02362 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

04/27/22 18:36 CFS22-02363 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISON

04/27/22 20:37 CFS22-02364 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

04/27/22 20:42 CFS22-02365 Disorderly Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/27/22 21:58 CFS22-02366 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON

04/27/22 22:03 CFS22-02367 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

04/27/22 22:32 CFS22-02368 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

Total Records: 20