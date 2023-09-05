Mad Arts Theatre Company.jpg (copy)

KELLY MACLEOD (left) and Susan Conover, founders of Mad Arts Theatre Company.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Mad Arts Theatre Company is partnering with Dakota State University and opening auditions for a winter performance of “A Christmas Carol” to community members.

Mad Arts Theatre Company is a new community theater program founded by DSU theater director Kelly MacLeod, along with Susan Conover, the former theater director. Originally, the pair hoped to put on a community performance of a modern retelling of “Pride and Prejudice,” but issues securing a venue and practice space prevented it from coming to fruition.