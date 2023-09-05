The Mad Arts Theatre Company is partnering with Dakota State University and opening auditions for a winter performance of “A Christmas Carol” to community members.
Mad Arts Theatre Company is a new community theater program founded by DSU theater director Kelly MacLeod, along with Susan Conover, the former theater director. Originally, the pair hoped to put on a community performance of a modern retelling of “Pride and Prejudice,” but issues securing a venue and practice space prevented it from coming to fruition.
Instead, MacLeod and Conover are giving Mad Arts a soft opening by working with DSU. This winter, DSU will put on a performance of a theater adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” and it is partnering with Mad Arts and opening auditions to community members.
“We want to give them something before Mad Arts has a solo production,” Conover said.
MacLeod and Conover said community members are “highly encouraged” to audition, particularly if they’re interested in performing with the company in the future.
Community auditions for adults and teenagers ages 14 and up will be held in the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Thursday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 6-9 p.m. There will also be roles available for children ages 5 to 13 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Those interested in helping backstage with costumes or sets should also go to Dakota Prairie Playhouse during the audition times to sign up.
For these auditions, MacLeod and Conover recommend people wear comfortable clothing and comfortable shoes. Children ages 5 to 13 need to be supervised by a parent or guardian during their auditions. No preparation is necessary. Lines will be provided to everyone who auditions, MacLeod said. Some parts, including a couple roles for children, will have singing, but no specific song is required.
Practices will be Monday through Thursday, but not every performer will be required to be at each practice.
“It varies greatly depending on the role,” Conover said.
The final production of “A Christmas Carol” will be about one hour and 20 minutes and be performed on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-3.
After this “soft launch,” MacLeod and Conover hope to put on a large musical in spring next year. They are considering an original production about a local artist, as well, and the modern adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” is also a possibility in the future.
“‘Pride and Prejudice’ isn’t gone. It’s just resting,” Conover said.
For those interested in other acting opportunities, the Lake County Museum is seeking volunteers for acting roles, Conover said, and MacLeod said people should keep an eye on Mad Arts Theatre Company for other future performances.