REECE SIMPSON, a student teacher at Madison High School, poses for a photo on Wednesday. Simpson, who teaches business education, will complete his required semester of student teaching in May.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Reece Simpson came to teaching non-traditionally, but it’s what he wants to do for the rest of his life.

Simpson is currently completing a semester of student teaching at Madison High School under Kristie Olson, the business education teacher. He said he enjoys business education because, no matter what fields students go into, they will need to know how to do taxes and become more employable.