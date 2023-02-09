Reece Simpson came to teaching non-traditionally, but it’s what he wants to do for the rest of his life.
Simpson is currently completing a semester of student teaching at Madison High School under Kristie Olson, the business education teacher. He said he enjoys business education because, no matter what fields students go into, they will need to know how to do taxes and become more employable.
So far, Simpson has enjoyed the experience. The best part, he said, has been building relationships with the students, though he is still getting used to being called “Mr. Simpson” in class and around town.
“It’s only a month in and it’s everything I thought it would be and more,” he said. “There’s never been a day where I’ve left the school where I’ve been bored or not gotten something done.”
He said he is looking forward to seeing how students progress toward growth goals, which will give him insight into how effective his teaching style is.
A Madison native, Simpson graduated high school from Oldham-Ramona before attending Dakota State University, where he earned a business technology degree. But, after working for SBS Cybersecurity for five years, Simpson knew he wanted something different.
“I had some things going on in my personal life, and I realized I would be working for the next 30, 35 years. I wanted to do something I loved,” he said. “I wanted to make the switch now because I have a lot of future in front of me.”
He started his program in spring 2021. Because Simpson had a bachelor’s degree in business technology, he was eligible for DSU’s online secondary education certification program. Traditionally, teachers earn a bachelor’s degree in education. But, this online program gives working professionals the education they need to earn a teaching certification.
“I was really fortunate that a certificate like that exists,” Simpson said. “Before I knew about the online certificate, I was fully ready to go back and get another bachelor’s degree.”
This was a relief, Simpson said. When he heard about this program from a DSU adviser, he knew it would give him the flexibility he needed to continue his then-full-time job at SBS Cybersecurity. That way, he could continue his education while maintaining a steady income.
Unlike many bachelor’s degrees, which require two semesters of student teaching, the online certificate program allows him to complete it in one semester. Simpson said he is happy about the timing, as it will give him this semester and the summer to search for open teaching positions, which are easier to find before a school year starts.
If at all possible, Simpson wants to stay in the area. The long-time Madison resident and his wife Abbi own a house in town, and Simpson wants to stay near his family.
“I can’t see us moving out of the area,” Simpson said. “In my mind, Madison is a really good town to grow up in.”
As he progresses in his teaching career, Simpson hopes to get closer and closer to Madison. This makes student teaching at MHS ideal, Simpson said. He has the opportunity to get to know the community, administration and other teachers and learn what a full course load looks like for local teachers.
“It gives you a good feel of what you hope to be walking into,” he said.
Being placed with Olson is also a plus, he said.
“She got into education sort of the same way I did,” Simpson said. “Knowing her, you would’ve thought she had spent her whole life in education with how knowledgeable she is.”