While it’s easy to say that Madison is in need of additional options for child care, it’s difficult to define this need in feasible terms.
This is why the Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) and Florida-based childcare consulting company Child Care Biz Help (CCBH) launched an extensive feasibility study to address the true nature of Madison’s childcare needs.
“There’s a lot that goes into defining the need for childcare,” CCBH Founder Caroline Jens said, noting that one of the first steps is to assess the city’s population of children age 0-11, the prime candidates for care.
Jens explained that they then look at the previous and projected growth of this demographic, which helps them ensure that the LAIC’s planned facility can accommodate future growth. They also analyze the area’s spending habits for childcare materials and look at neighboring competitors to compare methods and tuitions.
“We match that up with the growth rate and current demand, and we ask, ‘Do we have enough providers out there to fill this demand, or are we falling short’?” Jens said.
Jens added that despite growth in Madison’s 0-11 population, “we’re really falling short” on providers.
Jens and LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag said that Madison’s childcare services are largely based on in-home providers, but many of them are nearing retirement — an issue that came to light during community interviews the two groups conducted.
“They’re afraid to retire; they are so invested in the community and the children that they’d said that they’re going to stick around as long as they can,” Jens said. “But they’re excited that this project is happening and that we’ll be able to provide some high-quality care for the community to help offset the need that we have.”
Another crucial aspect of the feasibility study is to identify the new facility’s position within the childcare market as well as its potential customer base. Jens noted that all of this information plays a pivotal role in building confidence for the LAIC’s project.
“The feasibility study is about giving you the data so that you can feel confident that you’re going to be successful in that investment. It’s a big investment to build a brand new facility, especially in today’s market,” Jens said.
“From a workforce/community aspect, it’s not like we have that private-pay money to tap into,” she said, “so we have to be very careful about that spending. The feasibility study is there to help us say that this is going to be a successful investment and that we do see a significant need in this area.”
Rollag added that the next step in the plan is to “put the data into motion.”
With the information of the feasibility study in tow, the LAIC and CCBH can make educated decisions on items like the size of the facility, price of tuition, types of available programs and more.
The study will also help identify ways to differentiate from other childcare centers while ensuring the facility is catered to represent Madison in the best way possible.
Jens noted that along with the traditional elements of care, Madison’s facility would also prioritize education as a premier component. She added that since ages 0-5 are critical years of early brain development, providing children with quality play-based learning and social activities is essential.
Although the project still has a long road ahead, the data of this feasibility study gives the LAIC and CCBH a strong foundation to build from.
These two entities will not run the facility once it is constructed and operational. Currently, they are seeking a childcare partner that will serve as the facility’s main operator.
The LAIC will continue to own the building and provide support to this partner, but will not be operating the facility. Both Jens and Rollag stated that they are searching for the best possible partner for the facility and community at large, with more information to be announced as it emerges.