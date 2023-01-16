The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders battled the Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots in the first half on Saturday at the Dakota Valley Conference Classic in Colman. The Raiders started the second half trailing the Patriots 29-18. They were outscored in the third quarter 12-3 and could not overcome the 20-point deficit in the fourth as they fell to the Patriots 58-33.
“I thought we played really good defense in the second half,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “We went to a zone and at one point we’d only given up 12 points in the third quarter, but we only scored three. I think the biggest problem was not getting quality shots. We were having a hard time finishing at the rim.”
The Patriots scored the first seven points of the ballgame and led 9-1, before Brayden Hanson scored ORR’s first basket from the floor with 1:20 left in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the Raiders trailed HBC 11-5.
A basket from Riley Schneider cut HBC’s lead to 12-7 in the second quarter. Following Schneider’s basket, the Patriots went on a 10-1 run to open up a 22-8 lead. At the half, the Raiders trailed HBC 29-18.
With the Raiders trailing 31-19, Caden Hojer put one home to cut HBC’s lead to 31-21. Unfortunately for the Raiders, that’s as close as they’d get. HBC closed out the third quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 41-21 lead to start the final quarter.
Hojer recorded a double-double for the Raiders. Hojer scored 13 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
Hanson reached double figures with 11 points for the Raiders. Kadyn Gehrels chipped in with five points.
With the loss, the Raiders fell to 0-7 overall. They’ll look to pick up their first win of the season on Tuesday at home against Estelline/Hendricks.
“I think the kids need to keep working,” DeRungs said. “A lot of these kids didn’t have the varsity experience from last year. We lost a lot of seniors from that team. The kids need to keep working and trying to improve.”