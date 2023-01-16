ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Shayne DeVaney drives to the basket against Hills-Beaver Creek in Colman on Saturday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders battled the Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots in the first half on Saturday at the Dakota Valley Conference Classic in Colman. The Raiders started the second half trailing the Patriots 29-18. They were outscored in the third quarter 12-3 and could not overcome the 20-point deficit in the fourth as they fell to the Patriots 58-33.

“I thought we played really good defense in the second half,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “We went to a zone and at one point we’d only given up 12 points in the third quarter, but we only scored three. I think the biggest problem was not getting quality shots. We were having a hard time finishing at the rim.”