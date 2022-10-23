Dine Out results

ON BEHALF OF ALL 22 participating eateries, business owners Cam Shafer (left) and Rob Honomichl presented 2022 Dine Out to Donate earnings to IAUW Executive Director Melissa Dougan and Vice President Danielle Kearin. Shafer owns Sporty’s Bar & Grill and Honomichl owns Sundog Coffee. Both businesses have participated in the annual event since its inception in 2017.

 Submitted photo

With 22 participating businesses, this year’s Dine Out to Donate was the most successful on record for Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW). Held on Oct. 5, the event raised $4,714 for IAUW’s 2023 campaign, currently under way.

This is the sixth year IAUW has partnered with local eateries for the fund-raiser. Since 2017, the event has raised more than $17,000.