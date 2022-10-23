ON BEHALF OF ALL 22 participating eateries, business owners Cam Shafer (left) and Rob Honomichl presented 2022 Dine Out to Donate earnings to IAUW Executive Director Melissa Dougan and Vice President Danielle Kearin. Shafer owns Sporty’s Bar & Grill and Honomichl owns Sundog Coffee. Both businesses have participated in the annual event since its inception in 2017.
With 22 participating businesses, this year’s Dine Out to Donate was the most successful on record for Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW). Held on Oct. 5, the event raised $4,714 for IAUW’s 2023 campaign, currently under way.
This is the sixth year IAUW has partnered with local eateries for the fund-raiser. Since 2017, the event has raised more than $17,000.
“Each year seems to build on the success of the last, and we love this upward trend,” said IAUW Executive Director Melissa Dougan. “We must give credit to the public for showing up as well as the business owners, managers and staff for their hard work and support. They are the reason Dine Out continues to be successful.”
For the event, 22 restaurants and eateries in Lake and Moody counties pledged to donate a portion of the day’s sales to IAUW. They were located in Madison, Egan, Flandreau and Nunda.
Owners and staff from some of the businesses gathered recently to present the earnings to IAUW.
“Our small business relies on local support, so we strongly believe in giving back,” said Sundog Coffee owner Robert Honomichl. “We are happy to partner with United Way for Dine Out to Donate and help build stronger, more enriched communities.”
IAUW provides financial support to non-profit, community service agencies and programs in Lake, Miner and Moody counties. It aims to create long-lasting changes by focusing on the building blocks for a good life: education, financial stability and health.
IAUW will announce 2023 funding after the new year. The organization awarded more than $127,000 in grant funding to 33 non-profit partners in 2022.