JOBI WEIDLER (left) helps Michele C., an individual supported by Valiant Living, pick out a quilt crafted by the Choose Joy Prayer Quilt Ministry on Thursday. Choose Joy has made 80 quilts for Valiant Living so far, and the group plans to donate another 40.
The Choose Joy Prayer Quilt Ministry has donated 80 quilts to individuals with disabilities at Madison’s Valiant Living, to be followed by another 40 for staff.
People supported by Valiant Living picked out their favorite quilts and met the individuals who made those quilts on Thursday. Dozens of quilts were laid out on a table in a conference room, and Choose Joy members and Valiant Living staff assisted the people supported by helping them find quilts with their favorite colors and patterns.
“You guys worked real hard on them, and they look real nice and beautiful. Thank you very much,” said Andrea H., one of the individuals supported by Valiant Living.
The effort was spearheaded by two staff members, Nate Hofman and Jobi Weidler. Hofman’s wife Marci is part of the Choose Joy Prayer Quilt Ministry, which is run by members of the West Center Baptist Church. Hofman said bringing in the quilts shows the people supported that they’re cared about by the community.
“It’s just a benefit to people supported, and that’s why Valiant Living exists,” Hofman said.
Donna Uthe, Valiant Living’s superintendent, said she was pleased to see the support from the Choose Joy Prayer Quilt Ministry and the happiness brought to people supported by the quilts.
“It was my honor to have the people and staff accept these quilts, because they’re made with love and spread happiness and prayer,” Uthe said.
Uthe also accepted a quilt on behalf of a recently-deceased staff member. The quilt, made with the yellow and blue colors of the South Dakota State University jackrabbits, will be provided to that staff member’s family.
“It’s an incredible group of people that put this together, and I’m so thankful for them thinking of us,” Uthe said. “It’s just a great opportunity for people supported.”
Joyce Schrepel, the leader of the Choose Joy group, said the experience of providing the quilts was “joyful.” The work that went into the quilts — from deciding the pattern, picking the fabric, cutting, sowing, pinning and tying — shows the love her prayer quilt ministry has for everyone, she said.
“Everyone’s important, no matter who,” Schrepel said.
Deanna Wolfe, a member of Choose Joy, has been a member of the ministry since September 2022. She said she’s happy to see the prayer quilts staying inside the Madison community, as many quilts get sent to different states or countries, and she loves seeing how the quilts can touch people.
“I love this ministry for just the ways we can touch so many different people and affect the lives of so many different people,” she said.