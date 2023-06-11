Prayer Quilt.jpg

JOBI WEIDLER (left) helps Michele C., an individual supported by Valiant Living, pick out a quilt crafted by the Choose Joy Prayer Quilt Ministry on Thursday. Choose Joy has made 80 quilts for Valiant Living so far, and the group plans to donate another 40.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Choose Joy Prayer Quilt Ministry has donated 80 quilts to individuals with disabilities at Madison’s Valiant Living, to be followed by another 40 for staff.

People supported by Valiant Living picked out their favorite quilts and met the individuals who made those quilts on Thursday. Dozens of quilts were laid out on a table in a conference room, and Choose Joy members and Valiant Living staff assisted the people supported by helping them find quilts with their favorite colors and patterns.