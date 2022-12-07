featured Howard Tigers go 0-3 at Tri-Valley Quad By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HOWARD'S Connor Giedd competes against a Tri-Valley grappler in Colton on Tuesday at the Tri-Valley Quad. Photo by Brennen Rupp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Howard Tigers went 0-3 at the Tri-Valley Quad on Tuesday in Colton. The Tigers squared off against Tri-Valley, Marion/Freeman and Sioux Valley and dropped all three head-to-heads.Tri-Valley 60, Howard 23Howard’s Connor Giedd won by technical fall (12-2) against Cody Lofswold in the 120-pound division.Howard’s Tate Miller won by technical fall in the 145-pound weight class against Lawson Loiseau.In the 182-pound division, Howard’s Calvin Halverson won by fall against Mason Hendrickson. In the 220-pound division, Griffin Clubb defeated Xavier Yount by fall.Marion/Freeman 36, Howard 33Howard’s Thomas Hlaverson won by fall against Raymond Arnold in the 220-pound division. Giedd defeated Axel Schultz in the 120-pound division by technical fall (17-2).Miler defeated Zac Sayler by major decision (10-2) in the 152-pound division. Calvin Halverson won by fall against Harley Crooks in the 182-pound division.Sioux Valley 36, Howard 32Giedd won by technical fall (18-3) in the 120-pound division against Dubhlainn Vermeulen. Miller won by decision (7-5) in the 152-pound division against Mitchell Guthmiller.In the 170-pound division, Howard’s Nolan Mentele won by fall against Clark Mullaney. Thomas Halverson won by fall in the 195-pound division against Lucjan Duran.The Tigers will be back on the mats this Saturday when they host the Pat Ruml Invitational. The tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular School bus accident reported; no injuries Parade of Lights award winners chosen Looking to the future for ORR Tigers will be led by veteran core County OKs personnel actions, reappointment Bulldogs win home opener against Estelline/Hendricks Raiders aiming to improve upon eight win season Law Enforcement Blotter Madison Fire Department responds to grass fire Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form