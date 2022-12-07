Howard

HOWARD'S Connor Giedd competes against a Tri-Valley grappler in Colton on Tuesday at the Tri-Valley Quad. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Howard Tigers went 0-3 at the Tri-Valley Quad on Tuesday in Colton. The Tigers squared off against Tri-Valley, Marion/Freeman and Sioux Valley and dropped all three head-to-heads.

Tri-Valley 60, Howard 23