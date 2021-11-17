An open and transparent process combined with the option of considering multiple maps makes the redistricting which occurred in South Dakota as a result of the 2020 census successful.
That was the message state Sen. Casey Crabtree had for those who attended his presentation at the Madison Public Library on Tuesday night. Crabtree was one of seven senators selected to serve on the Senate Legislative Redistricting Committee.
“In the end, I think we came out with a pretty good product,” he said.
This year, for the first time in the state’s history, two committees were formed to look at redistricting, one with members of the Senate and one with members of the House. In addition, three subcommittees were formed – one for Sioux Falls, one for Rapid City and one for tribal areas.
The committees were faced with a unique challenge – a shortened timeline for establishing districts.
“The census data came out much slower due to COVID,” Crabtree indicated. “In a typical year, we would have it during the session.”
Instead, the information was not received until August. At that time, legislators learned the state’s population was 886,667. With this population growth, the ideal district was 25,333 with a possible deviation of plus or minus 5%.
In addition to population growth, the state saw a significant population shift with districts in the central part of the state losing people while Sioux Falls and Rapid City grew.
“It’s a real math problem when you start looking at it,” Crabtree said. “It’s really super easy to draw one district or two districts. It’s really different to draw 35 that meet the requirements.”
He compared it to playing Jenga, where one wrong move could topple the whole thing.
Crabtree explained that committees considered four factors in drawing the lines for the districts: population, constitutional guidelines, keeping counties whole and considering communities of interest. When asked, Crabtree said the committees did not consider the party affiliation of voters in creating the districts.
“That was not something we requested from Legislative Research Council. It was not something we took account of,” he stated.
Due to the supermajority of Republicans in the state Legislature, even though fewer than 50% of voters in the state are registered Republican, a coalition of 22 organizations have joined forces in an effort to take redistricting out of the hands of the legislators. Drawn Together SD launched a petition drive earlier this year to get the issue on the ballot in 2022, saying elected officials should not choose their voters.
Crabtree cited both the state constitution and this year’s process as reasons for opposing the ballot issue.
“The Legislature has been entrusted to do it for a hundred plus years,” he said.
In addition, this year, when committees developed several different maps; sought input at public meetings, covering 1,100 miles in three days; and worked during the special session to iron out compromises, the redistricting map gained bipartisan support.
“We have people who support it from all areas and corners of the state,” Crabtree stated.
District 8 will have an entirely new configuration as a result of redistricting.
“We showed a loss of population in all four counties,” he indicated. “At that point, I knew there was going to be change.”
Lake County voters will now select state legislators with voters from Kingsbury, Miner and the rural portion of Brookings counties. The city of Brookings and community of Aurora are in District 7.
Moody County voters will now select their legislators with those living in the more rural area of northern Minnehaha County as part of District 25. Sanborn County voters will vote with Davison, Jerauld and one precinct from Miner County, which was added to ensure the proper population in District 20.
Crabtree anticipates that redistricting will be even more difficult in the future if the population continues to shift away from rural areas. However, because of efforts to ensure there was not too much urban influence in rural areas, he feels the rural population still has a strong voice in the Legislature.
“I am really proud of the work we did,” he told his audience at the library – and then added a personal note. “But I could go months and months without looking at a map and be OK.”