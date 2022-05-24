A run of vandalism has occurred in Nunda and Rutland townships in the northeast corner of Lake County. All have occurred in rural areas; no mailboxes in towns have been harmed.
Based on the damage, it seems the mailboxes are beaten with a baseball bat or some similar object, according to a report from Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg.
They are beaten repeatedly to the point the doors don’t work, or even fall off, he indicated.
So far, eight cases have been reported, but lead investigator Steve Rowe estimates there are as many as 15 destroyed mailboxes.
“I’ve driven around and seen others out there that are damaged, but not called in,” Rowe said.
Rowe, who is also the deputy sheriff, said that there has been at least one vandalism reported each day since the first report on May 20. Rowe also said that the vandalism likely occurs between 12-3:30 a.m.
Some victims have said that they initially thought it was farm equipment that accidentally hit their mailbox. Then, they noticed their neighbors’ were damaged as well.
“The damage was not consistent with a vehicle collision with the mailboxes,” Rowe said.
There has been no graffiti or stolen items reported, just smashed mailboxes. Rowe suggests it may be a game or challenge.
Rowe said that so far, they have no leads in the case. He is waiting for the next victim to call in to hopefully get more information.
“Any game camera or security camera that captures anything is helpful,” Rowe said. “Even just random information, like hearing someone bragging about it, would be useful to us.”
Any tips can be called in to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 605-256-7615.