Madison

Madison's Keara Wagner serves the ball against Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs suffered their first setback of the season in Sioux Falls on Tuesday in a battle of top five teams in Class A. It was the top ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers picking up a 3-0 victory against the fifth ranked Bulldogs.

The Chargers edged the Bulldogs in the first set 25-23 and used a long scoring run to topple the Bulldogs in the second set 25-10. The Chargers completed the sweep with a 25-23 victory in the third set.