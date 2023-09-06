The Madison Bulldogs suffered their first setback of the season in Sioux Falls on Tuesday in a battle of top five teams in Class A. It was the top ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers picking up a 3-0 victory against the fifth ranked Bulldogs.
The Chargers edged the Bulldogs in the first set 25-23 and used a long scoring run to topple the Bulldogs in the second set 25-10. The Chargers completed the sweep with a 25-23 victory in the third set.
“We had some really great moments in the match tonight,” Madison head coach Jill Kratovil said. “Defensively, I thought we dug up a ton of balls and were reading the hitters well. When we kept them out of system we were able to score points. If you change a couple plays and it is a different match. We still have things to work on, but I am happy with where we are right now.”
A kill from Audrey Nelson in the first set cut SFC’s lead to 6-4. Another kill from the MHS senior cut SFC’s lead to 11-9.
Callie McDermott, one of the leaders in aces in the state of South Dakota recorded back-to-back aces to trim SFC’s lead to 14-13.
With the Bulldogs trailing 24-22, Audrey Nelson recorded an ace to cut the lead to one at 24-23. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they were unable to muster a rally and fell 25-23.
With the Bulldogs trailing 6-4 in the second set, the Chargers opened up a 19-6 lead and went on to win the second set 25-10.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead in the third set and a McDermott ace put them up 4-1. Amanda Vacanti recorded an ace to put the Bulldogs up 11-9.
A kill from Audrey Nelson put the Bulldogs up 23-22. The Chargers went on to score the final three points of the set to secure a 25-23 victory and hand Madison their first loss of the season.
Audrey Nelson finished the match with 14 kills. Vacanti recorded six kills. McDermott recorded 14 digs. Karley Theede recorded 24 assists. Lydia Nelson recorded one ace.
With the loss the Bulldogs are now 8-1 overall. They’ll look to start a new winning streak on Thursday when they travel to Lennox.